Worthing Gang Show performers sought!

Worthing Scout and Guide Gang Show is looking for performers for next year.

Spokesman Davin Wakeford said: “Incredible, amazing, brilliant, one of the best were just some of the comments we received from last year’s audience for our 50th-anniversary gang show Gee, It’s a Wonderful Life! held at the Worthing Pavilion for four nights last April. The show featured over 80 cast members made up of scouts, guides, brownies, cubs, explorers, rangers, young leaders and leaders many of whom had never been in a show before but many have returned to perform in and help with show after show since they were young. The opportunity to perform in a show like this comes with hard work and lots of commitment, rehearsing every Sunday since the autumn and during school holidays. From the first nervous rehearsal, you notice everyone improve their confidence and people skills whether or not a career in the performing arts is chosen.

“If you are a present member of either the scout or guide movements and would like to be a part of next year’s 2019 Scout and Guide Gang Show, please come along to the registration/workshop on Sunday, July 8 at 2.30pm, 2nd Worthing HQ, Bruce Avenue.”

