Worthing performing arts school to expand as Blake support slot beckons

Worthing’s Charlotte Melissa Tyler, part of the successful singing group Zyrah Rose, is expanding her performing arts school in the town.

After eight years as a performing-arts teacher alongside her own performance work, Charlotte launched CMT Performing Arts Academy in January this year – and has been delighted with its rapid impact. Charlotte teaches youngsters aged five to 19 –and quickly found herself launching new classes. Now she has launched Saturday morning sessions for 12 and under, to go alongside her advanced classes on Mondays and her junior academy on Thursdays.

Additionally she does one-to-one performance coaching (vocal and acting) for students looking to go into drama schools and wanting to improve their audition technique. Currently she has got around 30 students at the academy. Charlotte’s hope would be to expand her CMT Academy to around 60 youngsters, and the signs are looking good. In the meantime, Charlotte is delighted to have been asked back to support Blake at Worthing Pavilion on November 10.

For Charlotte, the academy is all about offering the kinds of training opportunities she wishes she had had when she was finding her own way in the business: “100 per cent it is giving them what I would have liked. Living down in Sussex, you don’t get the same training you would in London. I have trained in London and worked in London and worked in the industry for so long now that it just feels really rewarding to offer them the kind of training and service that you would usually just get in London.”

Inevitably, youngsters in London are more likely to hear about opportunities in the West End shows, but Charlotte is delighted at the opportunities her young students have had, particularly working at Brighton Open Air Theatre.

“I would love also to expand into the CMT Agency as well, next year I would hope. Once this is all up and running and I feel content with it all, then I would like to have the agency as part of the academy.

“I think ultimately I will stop performing and this will be what I do on a full-time basis, but because I am only 30, I still feel like I can perform… though I am very picky about what I do. I will only say yes to performances that fit around my business schedule.

“Zyrah got offered three months in Qatar, and luckily not all of us could do three months away. I want to be able to focus on myself and on my business and on my students. I don’t want to be away. I don’t want to have someone else running my classes and it not being me! I have created such a lovely bond with my students.”

More details: 07909960942.

Charlotte and her young performers are taking part in a charity concert in Worthing, raising funds for Chestnut Tree House.

The concert features Blake with support from Faryl Smith, Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir, Seaford College Chapel Choir and the CMT Academy of Performing Arts. It will take place at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Saturday, November 10.

