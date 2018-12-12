Worthing’s Rowland Singers get in the festive mood ahead of big anniversary!

Worthing’s Rowland Singers will be getting festive with two Christmas concerts as they stand on the verge of their 50th anniversary next year.

They will be performing on Tuesday, December 18 at 7.30pm at Emmanuel URC and on Thursday, December 20 at 7.30pm in Worthing’s Assembly Hall, with tickets for both available on 01903 238792.

The choir’s musical director and conductor Helen Emery said: “The Christmas concerts are very important for us, but we also have a lot of fun doing them. This year on the Tuesday concert we have got soprano soloist Julie Le Manquais from Worthing joining us and on the Thursday, we have got Worthing Steel Band.

“The solo material is different in the two concerts, but the choir will be singing the same material.

“We have got some carols that people will like, The Calypso Carol which will work well with the steel band, and we will be doing things like Jingle Bells and Jingle Bell Rock and more traditional carols like Hark The Herald. It will be a Christmas music celebration with opportunities for the audience to join in with some community singing.

“I always try to do something slightly different. This is the first year we have had the steel band, so that is different this year.

“I think the choir’s first Christmas concert was 1970 or 1971, and they have been doing one pretty much every year since then.”

It comes at the end of another good year for the choir: “Back at the beginning of June, end of May, we recorded two CDs which will be available for purchase at the concerts. One of the CDs is a Christmas CD, including some of the material that we will be singing this year. The other CD is like our summer repertoire which is a mix of show songs and other more popular pop culture things. They will both be out in time for the concert.

“We fairly often video our concerts, usually something we just do for ourselves. It is more of a teaching/learning aid for us so we can look back and see how we can improve our performances. We last did a professional CD recording when we were 40 years old.

“We got a professional company in, and it was quite a mammoth task. When we did it last time, it was only one CD and so the choir recorded 12 tracks. This time we were doing two CDs so we laid down 29 tracks in the space of two and a half days. I am quite a hard taskmaster! I demand high standards, but the choir enjoy it.”

Inevitably, it was slightly odd recording the Christmas music in the summer: “I had intended to take a Christmas tree in to get everyone in the right mood, but I didn’t. But they all got in the right spirit anyway.

“I think recording is good for the choir. They really have to concentrate. You can hear if someone sings the wrong word. In a concert, nobody really notices because it passes by, but when you are listening back, you can hear it.”

The key was therefore in the editing: “I got back ten discs worth of stuff to listen to to put the edits together. I don’t even want to think how long that took to do! But I think the CDs are going to be very good. There are always little things that I will hear because I am listening out for them, but I think other people will say ‘That’s really good!’”

The choir rehearses on Wednesday evenings at the Goring United Reformed Church Hall, opposite the Worthing Leisure Centre in Goring. Rehearsals normally run from 7.30 to 9.45 with a break for light refreshments at half-time.

