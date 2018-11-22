X Factor artists are confirmed for X Factor Live Tour at The Brighton Centre

The finalists appearing in the X Factor Live Tour which is coming to The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, February 19 have now been confirmed.

Spokeswoman Emily Ball said: ”The top eight artists confirmed to go on the tour are: Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

“Dalton Harris has had three of his songs enter the iTunes Top 30 during the live shows so far, including I Have Nothing, Creep and California Dreamin’, while his Big Band Week performance of Beyoncé’s Listen entered the Top 20 on iTunes, peaking at No. 15, the highest peak of the series so far.

“Anthony Russell’s rendition of Eye of the Tiger was the stand out performance of Movie Week with the audience reaction overpowering even the judges’ comments.

“Scarlett Lee has been impressing the audience and judges every week with her beautiful vocals and incredible range.

“Also joining the line-up are Brendan Murray, whose powerful Judges’ Houses performance brought tears to guest judge Nile Rodgers; the youngest act in the competition Acacia & Aaliyah; inspirational singer and rapper Bella Penfold; Shan Ako, whose emotional and raw performances have created some of the series’ most memorable moments; and Northern singing powerhouse Danny Tetley.

“The X Factor Live Tour – with each concert to be hosted by presenter Becca Dudley – kicks off in Nottingham on 15th February. It will travel across the UK and Ireland, visiting Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

“The X Factor Tour has been seen by more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours.”

Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 847 1515 / http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk



THE X FACTOR LIVE TOUR 2019 DATES:

Show Date Venue

Friday 15 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 16 February Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 17 February Birmingham Resorts World Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 19 February Brighton Centre

Wednesday 20 February Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 22 February Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 23 February London The SSE Arena Wembley (matinee & evening)

Sunday 24 February Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday 26 February Hull Bonus Arena

Wednesday 27 February Aberdeen BHGE Arena

Thursday 28 February Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 01 March Liverpool Echo Arena

Saturday 02 March Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sunday 03 March Manchester Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 05 March Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday 06 March Belfast SSE Arena

Award-winning Sussex poet Robin Houghton to share her work in Chichester



Shakespeare in Love offers fabulous final flourish at Chichester Festival Theatre



Bernstein in Chichester festival heads towards glorious conclusion



David Bowie proves an inspiration for singer Camille O’Sullivan as she heads to Brighton







The Little Unsaid head to Shoreham on back of compilation album









Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres



Different line-up as Show of Hands play Portsmouth and Brighton gigs

