Nile Rodgers replaces Paloma Faith at Lingfield concert

Nile Rodgers and CHIC have agreed to play Lingfield Park Resort tomorrow after Paloma Faith had to pull out due to illness.

Paloma was due to perform at the racecourse tomorrow (Saturday, August 11) but was forced to cancel after being diagnosed with laryngitis.

Nle and the band have played some of the UK’s most exciting gigs over the last year with 5-star performances including Glastonbury, bringing in the New Year on the BBC to headlining Wilderness Festival and Brighton Pride to record crowds just this past weekend.

Virtually every song in the set is a UK Top 10 single and includes not only the great songs that Nile co-wrote and produced for CHIC but also many of the great songs he did with David Bowie, Madonna, Diana Ross, Daft Punk, Duran Duran and Sister Sledge.

Nile’s first new album in 25 years – It’s About Time - will be released September 28 and features Mura Masa, Nao, Craig David, Stefflon Don, Elton John, Janelle Monae and Vic Mensa amongst others.

In addition, as a gesture of goodwill, the racecourse has confirmed all customers with tickets to Saturday’s event will be eligible for an additional complimentary ticket to return to any event at Lingfield Park in the next six months, up to, and including racing on Saturday, April 10, 2019.

This period includes 59 horseracing fixtures, 16 of which are Saturdays and many of which include live music entertainment.

Customers should contact the office from 9am on Monday, August 13 to make arrangements. Email info@lingfieldpark.co.uk or call 01342 834800.

