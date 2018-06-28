Operatic favourites at Borde Hill Garden

People can enjoy an elegant afternoon of operatic delights at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, next month as part of the celebratory events to mark the 125th anniversary of the garden being owned by the Stephenson Clarke family.

Operatic High Tea is on Sunday, July 1 (3pm-5pm)

Guests can arrive for a glass of fizz before enjoying one of three 20-minute operatic performances.

Music from the most beloved and well known operas will float around the marquee, and between performances a delicious high tea will be served with savoury and sweet treats.

The operatic sessions will be performed by Opera Brava, whose mission is to make opera accessible and affordable to all, featuring two artists who have stepped into the spotlight at famous opera houses around the world.

You can hear some Classic FM favourites from La Boheme, The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, Russalka and a section of Porgy and Bess to include ‘Summertime’, ‘Plenty of Nothing’ and the duet ‘Bess You is My Woman Now’. There will be several lighter favourites as well.

Guests will also have the chance to visit the garden, either before or after the Operatic High Tea. This is the ideal time to enjoy the Rose Garden with its 750 David Austin roses full of colour and wonderful scents.

Tickets cost £35 for adults (£28 to Friends of Borde Hill).

Advance booking essential.

Find out more at www.bordehill.co.uk.

