Orbital with support from Faithless and Gentleman’s Dub Club to play Brighton Racecourse

After a triumphant return in 2017, Orbital are to headline a night in Brighton on Friday June 29.

The ground-breaking duo of Paul and Phil Hartnoll will be heading to the south coast as Orbital appear 400 feet above sea level perched on the cliffs ​of​ Whitehawk Hill at Brighton Racecourse next week.

Orbital will be accompanied by special guests including Faithless performing a DJ Set, Gentleman’s Dub Club, System 7 and Steve Mac (These Machines / Rhythm Masters).

Tickets for the show are £40 and available from the box office on 0844 249 1000 or www.vmstickets.co.uk

