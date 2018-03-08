Paw Patrol Live comes to Brighton

Paw Patrol LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be on at The Brighton Centre on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday 9.

The show follows Mayor Goodway getting everything shipshape for a big pirate day celebration in Adventure Bay. However, when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue.

Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Over land and across the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on.

Things get ‘ruff’ when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears, Tracker.

Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small.

Similar to PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” which continues to tour the world in 2018, this new show, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage as well as their vehicles and packs during the adventure.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 16 at 9am priced from £15. To book, call 0844 8471515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk

