Slideshow: Thousands of flowers help celebrate famous West Sussex landmark’s anniversary

Several thousands of tulips have helped Arundel Castle celebrate its 950th anniversary.

The Collector Earl’s Garden at Arundel Castle is celebrating its tenth birthday in style – by hosting its largest ever Tulip Festival.

ks180190-30 Arundel Tulips phot kate SUS-180424-180257008

Around 60,000 tulips have burst into flower throughout the beautiful gardens of the Castle, which is this year celebrating the 950th anniversary of its initial construction.

A total of 120 named varieties of tulip are on display, including the ‘Pink Impression’, the deep rose pink petals of which frame the enchanting water rill ponds.

On display for the first time is the glamorous ‘Carnival de Rio’, which is as flamboyant as the Brazilian festival it is named after.

The tulips will be at their peak for the next week, after which the Castle will host its annual Allium Extravaganza with over 15,000 of the purple pom-pom headed flowers expected to bloom.

See also:

Anatomy Lab Live is coming to Sussex - enjoy dinner and a live dissection

UK ticket-holder wins £121.3 million EuroMillions jackpot