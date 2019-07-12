Society of Limners offer their annual exhibition in Chichester

More than 140 miniature paintings by 29 artists from all over the country will be on show at the Society of Limners’ annual exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester.





It runs from Tuesday, July 16 to Sunday, July 21, and most of the pictures will be on sale.



The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday (Sunday to 2pm.)



Spokesman David Orams said: “The exhibition will also include a retrospective display of the work of Michael Pierce, the Society’s former president who died in June 2018.

“He was a leading silhouette artist and for many years had a studio in Chichester.



“The Society of Limners was founded in 1986 by the late Elizabeth Davys Wood to promote and encourage the painting of miniatures and engraving to a high standard. Miniature painting developed from the tiny pictures on illuminated manuscripts. The old English word limn is derived from the Latin word luminare.



“It was not until the 17th century that the paintings were called miniatures. The Society not only attracts beginners to the art but its members include many established artists.



“To be a miniature, a painting has to measure no more than 7 inches by 5 inches including the frame though many are only 3 inches by 2 inches or even smaller.”



Admission free.

