Sussex musician of the year announced

Rebecca Leggett originally from Haywards Heath, was declared Sussex Young Musician of the Year.

Rebecca has been recognised for her mezzo singing after her award, as well as receiving £1,000.

The competition was held on July 14 at St Andrew’s Church in Burgess Hill.

At the end of the evening Organised by Sussex choir Coro Nuovo, the event showcased the talents of four young musicians from Sussex, who had been selected as finalists from over 30 talented entrants.

After listening to a ten minute performance from each contestant, the judges Gareth Hancock, director of opera, Royal Academy of Music, Jeff Lloyd-Roberts, international opera singer, and Kate Kent, chairman of the choir, had the unenviable task of selecting a winner.

On the night, Rebecca’s performance captivated the panel.

Already a prize winner having won the TL Elisabeth Schumann Lieder Competition in 2016, Rebecca was also a member of the prestigious Genesis Sixteen, a programme specially designed to nurture the next generation of talented singers.

The runners up were: George Robinson (classical guitar), Andrew Martin (flute), and Claire Ward (soprano).

On winning Rebecca said: “I am over the moon to have won Coro Nuovo’s Young Musician of the Year! It means a great deal to win a competition that supports young musicians from Sussex.

“I have lived here all my life and this county is very special to me. There are very few music competitions and bursaries like this in Sussex, and Coro Nuovo has shown that you can run a wonderful choir and support local music students at the same time.”

Kate Kent, the chairman of Coro Nuovo, said: “Once again we have been amazed by the quality of the Sussex Young Musician applications we received this year. It has been an incredibly hard job selecting the winner.”

