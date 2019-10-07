The Arts Society Chichester’s annual programme resumes after summer break

Tuesday, October 8 marks the start of The Arts Society Chichester’s annual programme following its summer break, with the first lecture of the new season on Edouard Manet and music.

Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “At the usual venue of the Assembly Rooms in North Street, Chichester, chairman Susie Jardine will firstly welcome new members to the society, followed by the AGM and election of the committee.

“History of art expert Lois Oliver will then present her lecture exploring the music that was a constant theme in Manet’s life. His wife Suzanna Leenhoff was a gifted pianist and regular soirées were held at the Manet home. His numerous pictures of musicians and their audiences range from the depiction of gypsy musicians and Spanish dancers through to the full delights of Paris culture including private performances, street entertainment, café concerts and the Paris Opera.

“The Arts Society looks forward to welcoming Lois whose lecture will be musically illustrated. Lois is associate professor in History of Art at the University of Notre Dame in London.”

Members are permitted to bring guests for a suggested £5 donation, up to a maximum audience of 180.

For more details, visit theartssocietychichester.org.uk.

The next Arts Society lecture is entitled The World of Grayson Perry on November 12.

