10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area

1 Theatre. The University of Chichester’s regional touring company returns with a new production of Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 The Musical. The show plays The Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis on Friday, March 22; Saturday, March 23, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

2 Art. The Printmakers’ Exhibition returns for its sixth year at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester. The annual show is organised by Will and Nicki Dyke, who run independent print classes and workshops in the local area.The exhibition runs from Tuesday, March 12 until Sunday, March 24.

3 Music. The Tones, The 3eagles and Alex Koronka of UK Queen will be performing an acoustic session at the Brasserie Blanc in Chichester on Sunday, March 17 from 6pm. Spokesman John Graham said: “If you like your Stones, Eagles and Queen mellow while enjoying fantastic food, this is the event for you. Tickets will be £30 and £10 from each ticket will go to Stone Pillow. This will be some truly-amazing performers giving their time and talent for this wonderful charity. A number of the players, myself included, have had various monkeys on our backs at one time or another and have needed a helping hand. Rather than spikes on park benches, Stone Pillow provide a much-needed homeless support service to our community. You can secure your tickets by ringing 01243 534200 or by email on chichester@brasserieblanc.com.”

4 Comedy. Stand-up and former Chichester College student Suzi Ruffell calls those moments her “3am press conferences” – those moments when all the worries come crashing in. She’s a natural born worrier – and that’s the starting point for her latest show Nocturnal which she is currently touring, including a date at Brighton Komedia on Monday, March 18.

5 Music. The Jigantics will be performing at The Selsey Club, Selsey on March 16. Book tickets with on julian.lindseyclark@gmail.com on 07721 532711.

6 Theatre. Take That brought the house down when they joined the cast on stage in the Take That musical The Band the first time the show toured to Southampton’s Mayflower. Now the show is back at the venue for the final dates (March 12-16) on a tour which will have lasted 18 months.

7 Art. Sussex: Landscapes & Artists is the new exhibition at Petworth’s Rountree Tryon Galleries (March 5-24). Spokeswoman Chantelle Rountree said: “This selection of paintings shows Sussex in varying seasons and moods. The artists included use their individual styles to interpret the landscape and in turn they share their vision and understanding of this alluring county.” The Old Tavern, Market Square, Petworth, GU28 0AH.

8 Theatre. The Prebendal School’s production of Noye’s Fludde in Chichester Cathedral will come complete with 80 children wearing animal masks, a team of child vocal soloists, a string quintet, two professional opera singers, a team of trumpeters playing the fanfares, a ballet dancer, a chamber orchestra and Chichester author Kate Mosse as The Voice of God. The Choral Day Concert production will tell the story of Noah’s flood, by composer Benjamin Britten, in the Cathedral on Saturday, March 16 at 7pm. Entry is free and all are welcome.

9 Dance. Chichester-based Lîla Dance offer a home performance of their new work The Hotel Experience at The Showroom at the University of Chichester on March 14 at 7.30pm. Abi Mortimer’s company are seen as rising stars of the UK’s dance scene. With The Hotel Experience, they are promising a fearlessly-imaginative show which follows a man who checks into a hotel the night before his wedding, unaware that things may not be as they seem.

10 Music. Another year, another tour. Paul Carrack is delighted to be so busy. He will be playing the Brighton Centre on March 16.

