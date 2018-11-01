10 things coming up in the Chichester/Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Music. The Merlin Ensemble Vienna, founded in 1991, are the latest guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series. They will perform in the Assembly Room in the Chichester Council House in North Street on Thursday, November 8 at 7.30pm (tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre).

2 Music. Performers from the Yehudi Menuhin School are heading to Arundel Cathedral on November 10 at 7.30pm in support of the Chichester-based Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The trust provides nursing care at home for local children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

3 Art. The new Art Wittering exhibition group brings together 18 artists to show their work at The West Wittering Memorial Hall, West Wittering on Saturday, November 3, 10am-5pm and Sunday, November 4, 10am-4pm.

4 Art. Wild Order offers an exhibition in Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery running from Tuesday, October 23-Sunday, November 4. Under the name The Makers Table, Sarah Radford, Ruth Lacey and Emma Plato are exhibiting.

5 Art. Heritage offers an exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket from October 23-November 4 from the Artworkers Group comprising Dawn Edwards, Clive Davis, Marian Auckland, Jean Bate, Janet Proctor and Teresa Reay. The group is based in Aldsworth

6 Theatre. The Midnight Gang by David Walliams, adapted by Bryony Lavery, music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, finishes its Chichester Festival Theatre run this weekend. A bang on the head during a cricket match at his boarding school has landed 12-year-old Tom in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital. Until November 3. Tickets from the CFT.

7 Festival. The Petworth Festival Literary Week (Saturday, October 27 to Sunday, November 4) features speakers including Alan Titchmarsh (right), Julian Fellowes, Robin Ince, Andrew Adonis, Kate Williams, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Mark Austin, Henry Blofeld, Robin Knox-Johnston and others.

8 Poetry. The centenary of the end of World War One in 1918 is being com-memorated by the South Downs Poetry Festival at Midhurst Parish Church for a special programme of readings and music entitled 1914-1918: War and Peace, on Wednesday, November 7 at 7.30pm. Lord Egremont of Petworth House will deliver an address to mark to mark the occasion. Tickets: £7.50 (under 16 free) from www.thenovium.org/boxoffice Tel 01243 816525 or from Midhurst Parish Office 01730 815356. Parking at the Grange Centre.

9 Theatre. It’s now in its 40th year, and the audiences are loving it just as much as ever. Mike Sterling (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) is delighted to step into the shoes of Juan Perón opposite Lucy O’Byrne as Eva as Evita takes to the road once again. Brighton Theatre Royal, October 30-November 3. It tells the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron. Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings to being heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’.

10 Theatre. Inspired by the rise and fall of Emsworth’s oyster industry, Poisoned Beds written by Lucy Flannery and Greg Mosse begins a mini-tour this week. It plays the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre at Havant on Thursday, November 1 at 7.30pm and also the Weald & Downland Living Museum on November 2 and 3. The 60-minute performance will also be at the Connaught Studio, Worthing on Wednesday, November 7. The story behind the demise of the Emsworth oyster industry, and the people whose lives were so drastically affected, remains shrouded in confusion. The play aims to shed some light on the famous food poisoning of the Dean of Winchester.

