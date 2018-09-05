10 things coming up in Worthing!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. New Orleans comes to Steyning on Friday, September 7 as Emile Martyn leads a band with a line-up of musicians, who often, play together, if not always in this exact configuration. Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “He appears at Steyning Jazz Club together with the now legendary Adrian Cox, saxophone and clarinet; Simon Picton, banjo; Finlay Milne, trumpet; Alan Sokell, sousaphone, and Emile Martyn, drums. Emile spent his formative years, together with brother Ben, living in New Orleans absorbing the very essence of jazz from world-class jazz musicians such as, Louis Nelson and George Lewis. He spent ten years living and working in New Orleans playing on Bourbon Street with his godfather Harold Dejan, often playing the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival; he still returns there to play and visit friends and family. The band’s styles now cross New Orleans rhythm & blues, through to jazz and rock & roll, so, expect a little of all things New Orleans, not just straight-out jazz.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Denis Cummings on 01903 814017.

2 Theatre. Durrington Theatrical Society Youth are putting on The Wind in the Willows at the Barn Theatre, Field Place, The Boulevard, Worthing from Tuesday-Friday, September 4-7. Among the roles are: Mr Toad – Cameron Nisbet; Badger – Freddie Newman; Mole – Poppy Buckley; and Ratty – Luc Oratis. Director – Julie Jordan; musical director – James Lelean; choreographer – Kate Rodriguez. The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame, music, lyrics and adaption by Mike Carter, will be performed at the Barn Theatre, Field Place, Worthing, Tuesday to Friday, September 4-7 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £10 or £8 for under 16; telephone 01903 872073; email dtsbookings@yahoo.com.

3 Music. Crawley-based singing group The Spinettes are back on the road with more village-hall type dates in aid of Alzheimer’s. Dates coming up include Sept 9 at Angmering Village Hall. Reserve your tickets via email or phone: thespinettes@hotmail.com or 0751 5552491.

4 Music. Worthing’s Rowland Singers Choral Society is looking to recruit new members in September in all sections of the choir. Open rehearsals are September 12, 19 and 26. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday evenings, 7.30-9.45pm at Goring United Reformed Church , Barrington Road Worthing (opposite Worthing Leisure Centre). Email Helen on helen@rowlandsingers.co.uk for more information or to let them know you are coming. www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

5 Theatre. Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot lead the cast in Flowers For Mrs Harris at Chichester Festival Theatre from September 8-29. Ada Harris spends her days dusting, darning, polishing and scrubbing. But her first glimpse of a ravishing Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life forever...

6 Theatre. Award-winning singer-songwriter and former Worthing High student Paul Diello brings his hit new show back to his old home town. Epicene will be at St Paul’s in Worthing on September 7.

7 Workshop. Shoreham Wordfest 2018, Writing with Humour with Gerry Thompson, Saturday September 8, 10am-1pm, Shoreham Centre, Pond Road.

8 Heritage. For the first time ever, England’s biggest festival of heritage and culture will take place for two weekends, with over a thousand events taking place in towns, villages and the countryside across the south-east for this year’s Heritage Open Days (September 6-9 and 13-16, www.heritageopendays.org.uk). This year will include a special programme of Extraordinary Women talks, walks and exhibitions, in celebration of the centenary of the Universal Suffrage Act, with every single event free to visit. Highlights in West Sussex and Brighton include: Chichester Cathedral; Nymans Gardens; Shoreham Lifeboat Station; Steyning, Saxons and their Saint walking tour; Preston Park History Tour; and Brighton’s Palace Pier Heritage Tour.

9 Festival. Brighton’s Hare Krishna community holds its annual free chariot festival on Brighton seafront at 12pm on Sunday, September 9. Spokesman Michael Barnes said: “The chariot festival, known as a Ratha Yatra, sees a large wooden chariot carrying three deities pulled along Brighton seafront accompanied by singing, dancing and the mass chanting the famous Hare Krishna Mahamantra. There will also be a free vegetarian feast for everyone attending. Like the many similar festivals now held around the world, it is based on the original 2,000-year-old festival held in the Indian city of Puri where three 60 tonne chariots carrying three deities including Lord Jagannatha (AKA Lord Krishna) are pulled across the city so that they can be seen by people not usually allowed into the temple. The Brighton festival features a chariot carrying all three deities which are brought from Birmingham especially for the occasion and attracts people from all over the country.”

10 Dance. 201 Dance Company kick off their UK tour of Skin at The Old Market, Brighton on September 7. Spokesman Kim Morgan said: “Following a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe 2017, 201 Dance Company are pleased to present a UK tour of their acclaimed show SKIN. This outstanding dance/theatre piece explores a boy’s journey through gender transition. Blending urban and contemporary hip-hop style and original music, award winning choreographer Andrea Walker directs a cast of seven dancers in a fast-paced, emotionally-charged story of identity, family, mental health and belonging. In just four years 201 Dance Company have created a buzz at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and throughout the UK with their unique style of dance.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/steve-harley-and-o-hooley-tidow-among-folk-festival-headliners-1-8623818



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/funtington-music-group-launches-into-autumn-season-1-8623811

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/lene-lovich-and-george-harrison-tribute-at-this-year-s-blakefest-1-8623788



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/busy-programme-ahead-at-shoreham-s-ropetackle-1-8623833

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/barefoot-carmen-in-shoreham-1-8623827