10 things to see in West Sussex, March 29 to April 4: in pictures
Wondering what do over the next seven days?
Here are ten of the best events.
Let The Music Play ' A Celebration of Barry White is at The Hawth, Crawley on Friday, March 29 (�23.50-�25, 7.30pm). Featuring the vocal talents of William Hicks.
Stuart Goldsmith is in The Hawth studio on Friday, March 29 (�11.50, 7.45pm) with his comic odyssey End Of.
Jackson Live In Concert heads to Horsham's Capitol on Saturday, March 30 (7.30pm, �23.50, 01403 750220), featuring the hugely talented CJ.
Tredegar Band, one of most successful brass bands in the world, performs at The Hawth, Crawley, on Sunday, March 31 (�11.25-�12.75, 3pm, 01293 553636).
