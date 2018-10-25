Acts announced for Barnstormers’ Big Sundae event

Barnstormers Comedy has announced the stand-up acts for its annual November gig in The Capitol’s main theatre.

Barnstormers’ shows mostly take place in the studio, but since 2005 the club has regularly put on an event in the main auditorium of the popular Horsham venue.

The three acts of the Big Sundae event are bigger names than Barnstormers’ usual performers and are all headliners in their own right.

This year’s performers are Chris McCausland, Andrew Lawrence and John Moloney.

A spokesperson said: “Chris McCausland is the only professional comedian in the world who is blind, and after performing stand-up since 2003, he is firmly established at the very top of the UK’s live comedy circuit.

“Chris can regularly be seen performing at all of the country’s major clubs including the world famous Comedy Store in the heart of London’s West-End.

“In 2014 Chris wrote and fronted a national TV ad campaign for Barclays Bank, which promoted their audio cash machines. He also secured a lead role in the Jimmy McGovern drama Moving On (BBC1).”

The outspoken Andrew Lawrence is renowned for his edgy and biting style, pro freedom-of-speech stance and frequently controversial material. The Spectator magazine has described Andrew as “superbly intelligent, highly articulate and deeply sour”.

John Moloney has been a professional comedian for over 20 years and headlines at all the major comedy clubs around the world. He has won Best Live Performer at The London Comedy Festival twice, and was nominated as Best Live Stand-Up at The British Comedy Awards.

The Big Sundae show takes place on Sunday, November 18 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door. Call 01403 750220.