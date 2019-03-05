Ariel’s Musicality Choir performs with Brendan Cole on new tour

Young people from Ariel’s Musicality Choir were thrilled to support Brendan Cole on his latest UK tour, Show Man.

The group, made up of Ariel students from across Sussex, performed at the Theatre Royal Brighton in February and will join Brendan again at The Hawth, Crawley, on Friday, March 8.

Alicia Alley

The Strictly Come Dancing star is a staunch supporter of local arts and often asks community choirs to provide an ensemble for his production.

The Musicality Choir performed three numbers with the cast and the tour’s house band.

The first was ‘The Greatest Show’ from the Greatest Showman, which lead into ‘Come Alive’ (also from the film).

In the second act performer Alicia Ally danced with Brendan in ‘Cinderella’. Brendan choreographed this special piece after the birth of his daughter.

The choir then sang ‘Another Day of Sun’ from La La Land, before being invited onstage for the finale and reprise of ‘Come Alive’.

“We were honoured and delighted to perform with Brendan and his cast,” said Abi Paige, Ariel Musicality’s choir master.

“We had been practicing for weeks and the performance went really well. The audience loved Show Man and it was a great experience for the choir to perform as part of a professional show. We are looking forward to singing again with Show Man at The Hawth.”

The Ariel Musicality Choirs meet weekly in Burgess Hill and Crawley. There are choir groups for juniors, seniors and adults over 25. Everyone is welcome and free trials are available. Find out more at www.arielct.com/choirs.

Future performance opportunities include Sussex community events, overseas trips and supporting professional artists including the winners of Britain’s Got Talent, Collabro.

