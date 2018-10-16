Blood Brothers, the Hawth Theatre - review

No matter how many times you see Blood Brothers - and how much you know what is coming - it still packs an emotional punch like no other show.

This is my fourth time seeing the Willy Russell's classic - and it hasn't lost any of it's humour, drama or raw emotion. And it wasn't just the story and the songs that drew the Hawth audience in, it was the quality of the performances.

Blood Brothers at the Hawth

After seeing a couple of Nolans and a Spice Girl, it was Linzi Hateley's turn as the iconic Mrs Johnstone. It is an incredible role and Hateley more than did it justice - she delivered that final song with such power, it didn't leave a dry eye in the house.

But it wasn't just Hateley who shone. Sean Jones' (Mickey) portrayal from innocence to the depths of despair is nothing short of astonishing.

Robbie Scotcher as the omnipresent Narrator was brilliant and menacing - by far the best Narrator I have seen. Sarah Jane Buckley (Mrs Lyons) and Mark Hutchinson (Eddie Lyons) are both great. But it might just have been Danielle Corlass who stole the show as Linda. She does not have the biggest or showiest part, but Corlass' portrayal is funny, hopeful and heart-breaking.

Her scene with Jones when he is asking for the pills was brutal and an emotional gut punch.

And at the end, I don't think I have seen a Hawth audience get on their feet so quickly to give a standing ovation. It was hugely deserved.

From the moment the haunting score kicks in, to that final scene - it delivers quality. Pure class. Just like Marilyn Monroe.

Tickets: Tue-Thu: £37.50. Wed & Thu 2.30pm: £30. Fri & Sat: £40, Sat 2.30pm: £35.

Discounts (Mon-Thu & Sat 2.30pm only): £3 off, Groups 10+: £5 off.

*discounts subject to availability

For more information - visit The Hawth's website.