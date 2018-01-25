Brighton Dome ready for a glorious spring

Brighton Dome is promising an eclectic selection of events this spring.

Spokesman Joe Fuller confirmed a range of shows from the brand-new Live at Brighton Dome comedy night featuring Tim Key and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney to a special live play-through of cult computer game Dear Esther plus a host of events to mark the venue’s ever-growing annual celebration of International Women’s Day,

“Over 40 years after playing host to ABBA’s famous Eurovision victory, the historic Concert Hall is to stage BBC2’s Eurovision: You Decide 2018, co-hosted by 2015 Eurovision Song Contest winner Måns Zelmerlöw and Mel Giedroyc (Feb 7). Culminating a huge national song search for the Eurovision Song Contest, six shortlisted acts will be battling it out to be the next UK representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, alongside some special guest performances.

“As one of the south coast’s leading comedy venues, new comedy night Live at Brighton Dome will bring you a regular mixed-bill of talent. The inaugural show will get the ball rolling with star of the hit Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe Rob Delaney, Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Tim Key, comperèd by Nish Kumar, one of the UK’s top political comics (Feb 3).

“BAFTA award winning Brighton-based video game composer/creator Jessica Curry’s score for the pioneering game Dear Esther is being performed live in an innovative cross-art form event, with live narration from actor Oliver Dimsdale. Audiences will watch and experience the game as it is played in real-time, on a cinematic scale (Feb 2).”

Joe added: “Brighton Dome continues its partnership with Brighton Women’s Centre and Brighton Museum to present an annual celebration of International Women’s Day. Sara Pascoe is enjoying a year-long, one woman stag-do in LadsLadsLads (Mar 7) and Sophie Willan returns to Brighton Dome with Branded (Mar 8 and 9). Touring the UK for the very first time, Canada’s most cutting-edge contemporary ballet company, Ballet BC Canada, present a programme devoted exclusively to the work of three internationally-celebrated women choreographers: Emily Molnar, Crystal Pite and Sharon Eyal (Mar 9). The day itself (Mar 3) will see Brighton Dome host a specially curated programme of inspiring speakers, activists and innovators, workshops, arts & crafts, causes and campaigns, with fun for all the family.

“Tipping Point is the exhilarating new show by masters of aerial theatre Ockham’s Razor (Apr 5 and 6). Performed in the round with the audience drawn in close, five performers transform metal poles into a rich landscape of images.

“Created to mark the 30th anniversary of the end of the 1984-5 British miners’ strike, renowned choreographer Gary Clarke presents COAL, a dance theatre show which takes a look at the hard-hitting realities of life at the coal face (Mar 28).

“No Such Thing As A Fish is an award-winning podcast with 1.5 million downloads a week, and their live show sees the team serve up their pick of the most bizarre and hilarious facts known to man (Mar 1). Jonathan Pie will attempt to host a serious current affairs discussion while simultaneously attempting to smash the system from within (Mar 3), while Rob Brydon returns to stand-up for the first time since 2009 (Mar 17). Russell Brand (Apr 22) and Jon Richardson (Apr 13) return after sell-out winter shows, and internet nerds Dan & Phil will be performing at both 2pm and 8pm on Apr 28.

“Brighton Dome will also be flinging open its doors to community events such as Let’s Dance 2018 (Mar 19-22) – which sees over 2,500 children and young people grace their stages from around 75 schools and groups from across Brighton and Hove – and GCSE Poetry Live (Jan 25) which offers schoolchildren an audience with some of the nation’s greatest poets. This year’s line-up includes Simon Armitage, Carol Ann Duffy, John Agard and many more.”

