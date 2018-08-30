Busy programme of one-nighters this winter at Chichester Festival Theatre

A wide-range of one-nighters accompanies the week-long touring shows already announced for the winter season at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Among the shows coming up are:

10cc, Festival Theatre, November 8. Among the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music.

An Evening of Eric & Ern at Christmas, Festival Theatre, December 2. Olivier-nominated Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel in a tribute to Britain’s best-loved comedy duo.

Bridget Christie: What Now? Minerva Theatre, December 8. Is rolling news affecting your ability to enjoy the simple things, asks Bridget.

Stopgap Dance Company: The Enormous Room, Minerva Theatre, December 13-15. A father and daughter gradually come to terms with the loss of their wife and mother

Hejira, Minerva Theatre, January 5. The latest band to spring from east London’s vibrant young music scene.

Clare Teal and her Big Mini Big Band, Festival Theatre, January 9. A brand-new show from the award-winning vocalist celebrating the golden age of song.

Oddly Moving: He Ain’t Heavy, Minerva Theatre, January 9. Performer Grania Pickard tells the story of growing up with her disabled autistic brother Sean using physical theatre, aerial circus, audience interaction, storytelling and puppetry.

Also coming up:

BBC Concert Orchestra Friday Night is Music Night, Festival Theatre, January 12; Judi Carmichael: Swing Time! Minerva Theatre, January 13; Sandi Toksvig live, Festival Theatre, January 18; and Wireless Wise: comedy music nostalgia, Festival Theatre, January 19. Broadcaster and composer Sir Richard Stilgoe, comedian and scriptwiter Barry Cryer, Saturday Live presenter Reverend Richard Coles, former Radio 4 announcer Charlotte Green and Today sports presenter Gary Richardson in an evening of comedy and music.

Fuel present Nick Makoha’s The Dark, Minerva Theatre, January 28 and 29. The Dark tells the story of the migration he made with his mother at the age of four, fleeing their home in Kampala from the violent rule of Idi Amin.

Truth in the Minerva Theatre, January 31 and February 1, is a song theatre show which explores the “once-simple notion of Truth in our messy modern age of fake news”.

Also coming up are the South African Cultural Choir Minerva Theatre, February 2 following their role in Festival 2018’s random/generations. They sing acapella, classical and traditional gospel songs, as well as performing energetic Zulu dance.

For children and families:

The Snail and The Whale, Minerva Theatre, December 5-8. Inspired by the bestselling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Dear Santa, Minerva Theatre, December 20-23. From Rod Campbell, author of Dear Zoo.

Over The Moon: A first opera for little people, Minerva Theatre, January 4.

www.cft.org.uk.

http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/petworth-house-painting-confirmed-as-a-titian-1-8618884



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/blues-singer-olivia-stevens-gigs-in-chichester-1-8617866



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/fishbourne-s-very-own-bed-and-breakfast-queen-1-8617835



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-area-1-8617817



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/fishbourne-s-very-own-bed-and-breakfast-queen-1-8617835



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/worthing-author-teresa-harrison-best-in-print-1-8617842



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8617829



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/new-album-from-arundel-s-carly-paoli-1-8617848

