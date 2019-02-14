Chance to take part in open-air Shakespeare at Knepp Castle

Shakespeare’s magical comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Knepp Castle this June for an open-air performance.

The show is one of the largest events in the Horsham District Year of Culture.

Directed by Martin Hutson, the production will feature a number of amateur actors from Sussex who will perform alongside nine professionals.

All participants must be over 18 and auditions will take place in February and March.

The team is looking for a group of five or six men and five or six women to play stags and hens together with four more actors to play some of the ‘Mechanicals’.

There will also be two separate auditions – one for those who would like an acting role and one for those who want a movement/dancing role. People are welcome to apply for both.

The rehearsals should take place outside the standard 9am–5pm working week (as much as possible) to allow people with full-time jobs to join in.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic local actors to complement our professional cast,” said director Martin Hutson.

“I’m very excited to see what local talent there is in the Horsham area and finding out what skills people can bring to what I believe will be an exciting production for everyone to be a part of.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream performed in the open-air, mid-summer, at a country estate will be a unique experience for all concerned and we want to thrill audiences in Horsham District and beyond with a new interpretation of this classic play.”

The application form for auditions is available from hazel.fisher@horsham.gov.uk and must be returned by next Monday, February 18.

