Chichester author Kate Mosse to be The Voice of God

The Prebendal School’s production of Noye’s Fludde in Chichester Cathedral will come complete with 80 children wearing animal masks, a team of child vocal soloists, a string quintet, two professional opera singers, a team of trumpeters playing the fanfares, a ballet dancer, a chamber orchestra and Chichester author Kate Mosse as The Voice of God.

The Choral Day Concert production will tell the story of Noah’s flood, by composer Benjamin Britten, in the Cathedral on Saturday, March 16 at 7pm. Entry is free and all are welcome.

A host of former pupils, parents and staff, collectively known as The Prebendal Associates, will also join current families in the production which will involve more than 170 performers.

Kate said: “As a Chi girl born and bred, it’s a great honour to be invited to take part in this wonderful musical collaboration some forty years after I last took to the stage in Chichester Cathedral!

“I can’t wait to put down my pen, pick up a score and be part of a magnificent piece I have always loved.”

Head of The Prebendal School Louise Salmond Smith, said: “We’re really happy that Kate is coming on board to play The Voice of God.

“It will be a magnificent production that the audience will enjoy hugely.”

Director of Music at The Prebendal School, Matt Jelf, said: “I’m really looking forward to staging this production in March and we have a fantastic ensemble cast.

“Having Kate join is definitely the icing on the cake!”

The performance on Saturday, March 16 will be at 7pm in Chichester Cathedral.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

Famous faces coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre



All thanks to mum and dad, says Brighton-bound superstar Peter Andre





Spine-chilling ghost story hits the Brighton stage



Petworth Town Band are looking for new recruits



Beverley Knight confirms Brighton date on songs of Stevie Wonder tour