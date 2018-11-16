Chichester novelist Kate Mosse to be The Voice of God in a Prebendal School production

Chichester author Kate Mosse has joined the city’s Prebendal School as The Voice of God in its ambitious production of Noye’s Fludde.

Kate, who divides her time between Chichester and Carcassonne in the southwest of France, is the author of the multi-million selling Languedoc Trilogy. Her latest novel, The Burning Chambers, was released earlier this year.

The Prebendal will stage Noye’s Fludde for its annual choral day in Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, March 16.

School spokesman Suzanne Warner said: “The opera, by British composer Benjamin Britten, recounts the story of Noah’s Ark. It will also feature concert and opera singer, Alex Ashworth, who has performed in some of the world’s leading concert halls and opera houses. Alex will play Noye while the highly-accomplished choral singer, Jessica Gillingwater, will be Mrs Noye.

“They will be joined by an ensemble cast featuring Chichester Cathedral choristers, as well as current and former Prebendal pupils. There will also be an orchestra and chorus made up of Prebendal pupils, parents, staff and former families.”

Kate added: “As a Chi girl born and bred, it's a great honour to be invited to take part in this wonderful musical collaboration some forty years after I last took to the stage in Chichester Cathedral! I can't wait to put down my pen, pick up a score and be part of a magnificent piece I have always loved.”

Head of The Prebendal School, Louise Salmond Smith, said: “We’re really happy that Kate is coming on board to play The Voice of God. It will be a magnificent production that the audience will enjoy hugely.”

Director of Music at The Prebendal School, Matt Jelf, said: “I’m really looking forward to staging this production in March and we have a fantastic ensemble cast. Having Kate join is definitely the icing on the cake!”

The performance on Saturday, March 16 will be at 7pm in Chichester Cathedral. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

