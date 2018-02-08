Chichester's Lear heads to West End

Chichester Festival Theatre has confirmed a West End transfer for Jonathan Munby’s critically-acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s King Lear starring Ian McKellen as Lear.

It will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London from July 11 to November 3.

CFT spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “This intimate and contemporary production ran for a sold-out season at Chichester Festival Theatre’s Minerva Theatre in autumn 2017.

“Ian McKellen is returning to the Duke of York’s Theatre where he made his West End debut in the 1964 production of A Scent of Flowers. He has enjoyed an illustrious career on stage and screen, not least in some of Shakespeare’s most iconic roles including Hamlet, Macbeth, Iago, Richard II and III as well as in previous productions of King Lear as Edgar, Kent and in the title role.

“King Lear will be the third Festival 2017 production to transfer to London this year, following the musical Caroline, Or Change at Hampstead Theatre (March 12-April 21) and James Graham’s Quiz at the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre (March 31-June 16).

“Tickets for King Lear will be on sale from 12 noon on February 8 via KingLearWestEnd.com, including 100 tickets per performance available under £30. £5 tickets will be available as part of Chichester Festival Theatre’s Prologue scheme for 16-25 year olds, which can be purchased on the day of performance in person from the Duke of York’s Box Office, when proof of age ID will be required.”