Comedian Romesh Ranganathan shares stories at Christ’s Hospital

Christ’s Hospital in Horsham was delighted to welcome stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan to the school recently as part of its spring term visiting speakers programme.

Romesh was ‘in conversation’ with his own favourite teacher Howard Holdsworth, an English teacher at Christ’s Hospital who taught Romesh as a young pupil at another school earlier in his long teaching career.

In an article published in the Times Educational Supplement last year, Romesh chose Howard Holdsworth as his ‘favourite teacher’.

While being interviewed at Christ’s Hospital, he commented about being taught by Mr Holdsworth.

“I thought: ‘this guy is funny’. He started talking about English in this really exciting and amazing way. It gave me a love for the subject that has stayed with me.”

As well as sharing stories about his life as a comedian, which had the audience in stitches, Romesh spoke about the importance of following your dreams and also about learning by failing.

Afterwards, he stayed behind to answer questions and have selfies taken with the pupils, who were clearly thrilled to have the chance to meet him.

Overall, it was a hugely entertaining and enjoyable evening and the audience was grateful to both Romesh and Mr Holdsworth for making it such a memorable event.

Amlan Saha, a teacher in charge of the visiting speakers programme at Christ’s Hospital, said: “The visiting speakers programme, now in its third year at Christ’s Hospital, is a very successful part of the broader curriculum.

“The guest speakers encourage our pupils to challenge their own opinions. They also promote discussion and debate on a wide range of topics.

“This term our guest speakers have included political author Sir Anthony Seldon, the philosopher Professor Grayling on ‘Knowledge and the Theory of Knowledge’, Sir Rupert Jackson PC who adjudicated a law debate, a classics lecture by Dr Gail Trimble and we were absolutely delighted when Romesh accepted our invitation to be interviewed by his favourite teacher Howard Holdsworth.”

Contributed by Christ’s Hospital

