Comedy club enters third year at Crawley venue

Comedy Beats begin their third year of supplying shows to The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley, with another line-up of “four of the very best club comics around” on Friday, March 1.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “Since we began there in March 2017 we have had some amazing acts down to the club including Andy Parsons, Angela Barnes, Zoe Lyons, Stephen K Amos and Lee Hurst to name but a few. The club is going from strength to strength. We can squeeze about 160 in to the room and five of the last seven shows have seen audiences of 145 or more.

“Our formula is simple. We put on bills that are pure quality from start to finish. I can honestly say that since we started there, not one comedian has had a bad show. To have a strike rate of 100 per cent over the first two years is a phenomenal achievement and one that we are rightly very proud of.

“Our next show there will be headlined by the fantastic Ninia Benjamin. She is a true force of nature. Without a doubt one of the best improvisers around, her comedy is always in the moment. She first came to prominence in BBC3's 3 Non Blondes. Most recently she appeared in My Shirley Valentine Summer on ITV1 in 2018.

“Last December I was privileged to be at The Comedy Store in London to watch a charity show with nine acts that included Graham Norton, Jimmy Carr, John Bishop, Al Murray and Lenny Henry. Everybody I spoke to after show agreed that her performance was undoubtedly the best of the night!

“Opening the show is Comedy Beats debutante Paul Thorne. I have been trying to get him to do one of our gigs since we set the company up at the end of 2015 but he is in such demand this is the first time I've managed it. He is a topical comedian who mixes finely-crafted material with quirky songs. His TV credits include The World Stands Up (Paramount) and The Stand Up Show (BBC1). He also served as a team captain on three series of The Montreux Award winning Bring Me the Head Of Light Entertainment on Channel 5.

“The middle spot will be taken by Pierre Hollins. In many ways he was a pioneer of the alternative comedy scene. I remember watching him compere shows back in the 80s and being blown away by his commanding control of the audience. Over the last 30 years he has reinvented himself several times. On each occasion he has come back to the circuit stronger and with a new, exciting take on stand up. His vast experience shines through and he is one of those acts that you could put in any spot on the bill. Last year saw the publication of his first novel The Karma Farmers.

“It all takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, March 1. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show begins at 8pm. Tickets priced at £8 in advance and £10 on the door are available either direct from the venue or online at www.comedybeats.com.”

