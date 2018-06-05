Countryfile presenter Adam Henson in Worthing

Farmer and Countryfile presenter Adam Henson takes his live theatre show to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, June 7, extolling the virtues of the British countryside in conjunction with his widely-celebrated books Like Farmer, Like Son and A Farmer & His Dog

Adam will share stories about farming life, his TV career and the running of the picturesque Cotswold Farm Park, plus his thoughts on British agriculture, followed by a Q&A session and a post-show meet-and-greet book signing.

In 2001, Adam Henson was chosen from over 3,500 applicants to become a TV presenter on BBC One’s flagship rural affairs programme Countryfile.

Though the programme takes Adam to a huge range of destinations, he often presents from the farm at home, providing the opportunity to describe first-hand the life of a livestock and arable farmer in modern times.

Adam’s familiarity with the media world began way before his appointment: his grandfather, Leslie Henson, was a comedian, his father, Joe Henson, presented a countryside TV programme with Angela Rippon and Adam’s uncle, Nicky Henson, is an actor who has appeared in films and TV programmes including Fawlty Towers, Inspector Morse and Downton Abbey.

Since Adam joined the Countryfile team, the programme has gone from strength to strength, now watched by over nine million viewers every Sunday, who look forward to seeing Adam address the issues that modern-day farmers face in his own inimitable way.

As he explains: “Working as a farmer and TV presenter is exciting and rewarding, particularly as the public are now much more engaged with the countryside, as farmers are with consumers. I believe the food supply chain has some amazing opportunities and Britain produces the best food in the world.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

