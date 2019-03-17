Dan Snow - An Evening with the History Guy - review

Do you know when Crawley was first mentioned in history and who by?

Well I now do thanks to Dan Snow, and so do the lucky members of the Hawth audience tonight (Sunday).

The History Guy - son of Peter, the swing-o-meter guy - was in Crawley to talk about his passion.

Dan recounted anecdotes of memorable experiences from his very successful career as an historian and broadcaster. The first half was all about Dan's experiences of visiting historical places and people who were in the front seat of incredible events in history.

He speaks so passionately about these individuals and events the audience can't help but be engaged. His dry humour also shone through which added laughs to the interesting fact bombs he threw at the audience.

In the second half he looked at the technology which is helping him, his team and other historians find out more about skeletons, where stuff is buried and could lead to impressive archaeological finds.

He also provided us with a brief history of Crawley and Gatwick Airport. It's amazing what you don't know about the town you live in!

The show would be of interest to academics, students, families (young and old) and all those interested in the history of the town they live in.

Informative, humorous and thought-provoking.

And just in case you were wondering - the answer is 1202 and King John.

