Easter plays coming up in Chichester

Chichester’s Pilgrim Players present Easter Plays by John Coutts on April 13 at 7pm at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester (free admission).

Director Doreen Field said: “The two one-act plays are set in Jerusalem. The first play Watch it, You May Drop Dead takes place in the courtyard of the home of the High Priest. The Critic, an enigmatic character, engages with two Guards about the nature of the prisoner, Jesus. A stranger arrives and although trying to keep in the background is eventually recognised. The stranger is then compelled to confront his recent actions.

“The second play Who Shouted Hosanna moves on to the Good Friday events and takes place in Martha’s Inn. Travellers, taking respite at the Inn, find themselves in discussion with people from different backgrounds.They all have different reasons for being in Jerusalem and have opposing views about the fate of the prisoners being marched past the Inn. The shout of Hosanna by a friend of the third prisoner is a courageous act at a dangerous time.

“Both plays lead us to think about our own feelings/beliefs about Jesus and how the events of over 2,000 years ago are still so relevant today. The two plays are linked with recited verses, An Every Day Story of Greedy Folk, an adaptation of the parable of the Tenants in the Vineyard.”

Refreshments will be served at the end of the performance with opportunities to share any thoughts about the plays with the cast. Profits from a retiring collection will go to Grassroots, an international Christian charity supporting child sponsorship programmes.”

