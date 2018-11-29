Entertainment listings for Sussex: Friday, November 30, to Thursday, December 6

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

COMEDY

DYLAN MORAN: Dr Cosmos. £26, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 2, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Confessions! And guest Improv Superstars.

ZOE LYONS: Entry Level Human. £17, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS PARTY NIGHT: 7.30pm, Uckfield Civic Centre, 01825 769694. Get your party hats at the ready to enjoy a festive three-course Christmas Dinner at this special night with the live band Bedraggled. Tickets £29.75 per person.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Jim Franks Old Photos of Lewes by Marcus Taylor, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Silent Pool car park, Shere Road, the A25, (TQ 059485), nearest postcode GU5 9BW. Undulating 6-mile HDC walk with plenty of interest across park and heathland, Albury church and Shere and the countryside to the south. Stiles and inclines. No dogs. 3 hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

CONCERTS

DIRKJAN RANZIJN: 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Crawley Keyboard Club, Furnace Green Community Centre, Ashburnham Road, RH10 6QU. Showcasing international artiste Dirkjan Ranzijn. £7 for the evening. £5 for members. Free parking. Info: Brenda 01293 784166, facebook.com/crawleykeyboardclub.

GIGS

MAGIC OF THE BEATLES: From £24.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Tribute band.

MANBITESDOG: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm-11pm.

MIGHTY GROOVE ROBBERS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

THE ALMOST ELVIS BAND: The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 7.30pm.

ONE NIGHT OF ELVIS: From £24, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Tribute act featuring Lee ‘Memphis’ King.

THE FEELGOODS: £5, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

TRAVELLIN MAN: £16-£17, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Ricky Nelson Rock n Roll Show.

STAGE

ALADDIN: From £12, various times until Jan 1, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. With an all-star cast.

BE MY BABY: £7-£8, 7.45pm until Dec 8 (Sun 2.30pm) (no performance Mon) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. Set in a Mother and Baby Home in December 1964.

DICK WHITTINGTON: £9.50-£10, 7pm until December 8 (Sat 2pm/6pm), The Meridian Centre, Meridian Way, Peacehaven 07428 122161. Performed by Peacehaven Players.

KATE HUMBLE: 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.co.uk.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

COMEDY

TOM ALLAN: Absolutely. £18, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

BARN DANCE: At All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391, 7.30pm. Barn Dance with The Sussex Pistols. Fundraising event to help build schools in Africa.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: 11am-1pm, St. Barnabas, Worth Road, Pound Hill. Including children’s activities, books, good-as-new, home produce, jewellery, refreshments, Santa, Tombolas, toys and more. Lunches 12pm-2pm. All welcome. Free entry. 0300 1118150.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: 2.30pm-4pm at St Michael’s Church, Church Hill, Newhaven. Books, puzzles, nearly new, guess the weight of the cake, games, tombola and more.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Woodingdean Circular, 5.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at the car park off Falmer Road, Woodingdean, 10am.

CONCERTS

FLEUR DE PARIS: £12, 6.30pm Alfriston War Memorial Hall. For tickets Tel: 01323 890373 or email jeannecash@gmail.com

LEWES CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL: £15, 7.30pm St John sub Castro Church, Abinger Place, Lewes. Christmas Concert 2018.

MESSIAH: From £12, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Choral Society.

SUSSEX CHORUS: 7.30pm, The King’s Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 9LR. Handel, Messiah part one and Hallelujah Chorus. Haydn, Missa Brevis. Mozart, Exultate Jubilate. Soprano Eloise Irving, mezzo soprano Tabitha Reynolds, tenor Stephen Brown, bass Thomas Humphreys, Kent Sinfonia conductor Alan Vincent. Tickets £15, students/under 16s, £5, concessions £12. Available from Sussex Chorus Ticket Manager, 01444 412579; Carousel Music, 01444 417654; and Burgess Hill Help Point, 01444 247726.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Storrington Rec. Ground C.P Car Park, RH20 4BG. A short 3.6 mile HDC walk towards the bottom of the South Downs escarpment, returning via the Church and Glebe Meadow. Dogs welcome. 1 hr 45 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

ABBA MANIA: From £23.25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Tribute show.

ALTER EGO: The Star, Roffey, Horsham, 8pm.

FURIOS BADGERS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HELEN WARD-JACKSON: £21-£25, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. I’m Every Woman show.

JUKEBOX 6: Barns Green Sports and Social Club, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £8, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. The Teacups (Alex Cumming, Kate Locksley, Rosie Calvert and Will Finn).

MUSIC AND COMEDY CHARITY NIGHT: Roffey Social Club, 7.30pm.

SEX PISTOLS EXPERIENCE: £13, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus special guests. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

DANCE THROUGH THE DECADES: £15.50-£16.50, 2.30pm/7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. School’s showcase.

TABBY MCTAT: From £12.50, 2pm/4.30pm (11am/2pm Dec 2) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Nath Valvo, MC Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Around Pevensey Castle, 9 miles with Richard S 07546 242230. Meet just off B2191 Castle Road, Pevensey, 10am.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Jim Demetri, 6.30pm-8pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Favourite Walk 3, Bishopstone to Southease, 6 miles with Graham and Hilda 472678. Meet at Lewes Railway Station for the 9.35am train to Bishopstone.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Scaynes Hill Loop, 4 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at the car park in Church Road, Scaynes Hill, 10.30am.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence from 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am, Kithurst Hill car park. 4.5 mile HDC walk into the heart of the South Downs, includes a long gentle incline. The Car Park is off the Storrington to Amberley Road (B2139). Take the left turn 1.3 miles from Tesco’s roundabout and drive to the very top of the hill. Dogs welcome. 1 hr 45 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12.50-£39.50, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Ben Gernon conductor, Tamsin Waley-Cohen violin.

FOLK TUNES AND CAROLS: Free, 3pm St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road, Lewes. Nevill Folk’s annual Christmas gathering.

MARK BEBBINGTON: £18, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Piano recital.

PRO MUSICA: 7pm St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston. Vivaldi’s Gloria and other items.

THE CHEER UP MOLLYS: Free with ticket, 3.30pm Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes. Tickets from Si’s Sounds of online. Fundraising for the Oyster Project.

GIGS

AGGERS AND TUFFERS: From £13, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

EXPLOSIVE LIGHT ORCHESTRA: £21.50-£25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. ELO tribute band.

MOLLY BURCH: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Molly Burch, Andy Jenkins and River Whyless.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

COMMUNITY

GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club AGM and Christmas Festivities, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS NIGHT: With Darren Hart, 7.30pm-9.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk. Speaker Ian Everest will be presenting ’Women’s Land Army’. These talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater. Meetings start at 7.30pm, non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

GIGS

THE DOLLY SHOW: £23, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Kelly O’Brien as Dolly Parton.

STAGE

CHRISTMAS QUEENS: £41-£61, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brand new comedy-musical show.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

COMEDY

NEW ACT NIGHT: £5-£7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Acts from Jill Edwards Comedy Workshops.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A figure of eight walk on Ashdown Forest, 9.5 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Bushy Willows car park, 10am. Or, Harbour View, 6 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Steyning Avenue car park, Peacehaven 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Broadbridge Heath recreation ground, junction of Old Guildford Road / Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY. Lay-by and on-street parking. Mostly level 4½ mile HDC walk along hard tracks and country footpaths. 2 stiles. May be wet and muddy. No dogs please. 2hrs 15 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS CAROLS: £4.50-£5.50, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Forest Row Lifeboat Choir. An afternoon of Christmas Carols.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £12.50-£13.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Choirpower and Greenstede Singers.

GIGS

KATE RUSBY: £27, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

COMEDY

DAVID O’DOHERTY: You Have to Laugh. £20, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

WORK IN PROGRESS SHOW: From £16.50, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Mike Wilmot, Kelly Convey and Alan Carr.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Club Christmas lunch at the Berwick Inn, 1.30pm. Before lunch, A Bracing Walk to Christmas Lunch, 8 miles with Bob B 07808 290538. Meet at the Berwick Inn, 10am.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Open evening with talks and discussions, 7.30pm in the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). Non-members welcome £3.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub social at The Sloop, Scaynes Hill, 7.30pm.

TALK: Christmas With The Kiplings, 2pm at The Keep, Falmer. £10, advance booking essential 01273 482349.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2-3 mile HDC Health Walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

CONCERTS

A WINTER CONCERT: £23-£26, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Presented by SSAFA.

PISTALOZZI CAROL CONCERT: 7.30pm St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes. Choir, soloists and students. Information on 01273 475172.

The Band of the Irish Guards: 7.30pm, Chequer Mead Community Arts Centre, De la Warr Road, East Grinstead, RH19 3BS. This is in aid of SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity – supporting members and former members of the armed forces and their families in their times of need. All profits will go to the Sussex branch of SSAFA. Tickets £26 (£23 concessions), including booking fee. Call 01342 302000.

GIGS

CHRIS WOOD: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

KAMAAL WILLIAMS: £15, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Ruturn Tour plus support.

OPEN MIC: The Bear, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE CAJUN ROOSTERS: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Contact cajunbarn@outlook.com

STAGE

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS: £21.50-£25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. 2019 Sexy Circus Tour.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

COMEDY

JASON MANFORD: Muddle Class 2018. From £29, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

COMMUNITY

BRUGES: It’s More Than Chocolate. Talk by Melanie Gibson-Barton, 2.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN.

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: 10am-12pm, free, Old Parsonage, St Mary’s Parish Church, Eastbourne BN21 1PL. Stalls include gifts, raffles, tombola, cakes, bric-a-brac, jewellery and refreshments. In aid of JPK who provide training for the disabled.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Heading for The Summit, 5 miles with Roger L 723268. Or, Walking on Slopes, 9 miles with Angela 01444 213846. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

TALES FROM THE RIVERBANK: A glimpse of life in the River Ouse Valley. A talk by Ian Everset, The North Sussex Centre, in support of National Trust, 2.30pm, The Wesley Hall, London Road, Horsham.

WALK: Meet 10am, Starveall Corner Car Park, which, heading north, is situated just off (right hand side) the Leith Hill - Abinger Common Road. 5 mile HDC walk. No stiles, some steep slopes, loose stones and tree roots. Stunning views at Leith Hill Tower where we stop for refreshments near the end. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

CHRISTMAS CROONERS: £18-£20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

JAZZ UNITY: £10, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Jazz Unity with Hexagonal and DJ’s. A Union Music Store presentation.

KATIE MELUA: £21.50-£39.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With the Gori Women’s Choir.

ULTIMATE BUBLE: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Mark Daniels performs the hits of Michael Buble.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Disobedience (15) Fri 1.00, 6.30, 9.00; Sat 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Sun 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Mon 1.45, 4.30; Tue 6.30, 9.00; Wed 3.45, 6.30, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00. Shoplifters (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 12.45; Wed 1.00; Silver Screen: Tue 3.45; Thu 1.00, 3.45. Kids’ Club: Luis And The Aliens (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Tee And Mo: Winter (U) Mon 12.30. Vintage Sundays: A Christmas Story (PG) Sun 12.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker (2018) (12A) Mon 7.15. National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 8.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 4.45, 7.15; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.35, 5.30; Thu 4.15. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 4.15, 8.00. The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 11.30, 1.55. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.05; Sat & Sun 7.25.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): A Season In France (15) Fri 1.30. Wildlife (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 6.15; Mon 1.15; Wed 6.00; Thu 2.30. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot (15) Fri 6.15; Sat 12.30; Mon 6.00; Tue 3.30. Treat Me Like Fire (15) Fri 8.45. Alan Bennett’s Allelujah! (15) Sat 3.00. At War (15) Sat 8.45. When Margaux Meets Margaux (15) Sun 12.45; Mon 3.45. Bolshoi 2018: Don Quixote (PG) Sun 3.00. Orphée (PG) Sun 6.15; Thu 12.00. Fahrenheit 11/9 (15) Sun 8.30; Tue 12.45; Wed 3.15. See You Up There (15) Mon 8.30. The Truth (15) Tue 6.00. The Price Of Everything (12A) Tue 8.45; Wed 1.00. The Unvanquished (15) Wed 8.30. Family Is Family (12A) Thu 4.45. National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker (12A) Mon 7.15. Royal Opera House Encore Relaxed Screening: The Nutcracker (12A) Tue 7.15.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker (12A) Mon 7.15.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Girl In The Spider’s Web (15) 2.05, 5.00, 8.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) 2.00 (Sat & Sun only); 4.50, 7.45. Widows (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.10. Peterloo (12A) 4.45. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 2.00 (not Sat & Sun); 7.50. The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 2.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Bolshoi Ballet: Don Quixote (12A) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Wed 10.10. National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat 11.00; Sun 2.15, 7.45. They Shall Not Grow Old (15) Tue & Wed 2.15, 7.45. Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker (12A) Mon 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film December 12.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 1.45, 4.45; Sun 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 8.15; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.15, 5.15; Sun 11.00, 2.15, 5.15; Thu 1.00, 4.15. Widows (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: The Angry Birds Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Suspiria (18) Sat & Sun 7.45. The Guilty (15) Mon 8.15. NT Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 6.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Disobedience (15) Fri 3.15, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 4.15, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 4.15, 8.30. Mandy (18) Fri, Sat & Wed 8.30. The Wild Pear Tree (15) Fri & Wed 1.30; Sat 2.15; Sun & Tue 7.00; Mon 2.30; Thu 6.45. Shoplifters (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 12.45, 8.00; Sun 2.30, 8.15; Mon 1.30, 8.00; Tue 2.45, 8.00; Wed 1.00, 8.15; Thu 3.00. Pili (12A) Fri & Wed 6.30; Sat 6.15; Sun 5.00; Mon 6.00; Tue 2.15; Thu 2.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald – 3D (12A) Sat 5.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri & Wed 3.45, 5.15; Sat 2.00; Sun & Mon 2.15, 5.15; Tue 4.15, 5.15; Wed 3.45, 5.15; Thu 3.45, 5.45. Little Howard’s Big Show For Kids (U) Sat 11.00. Suffragette (15) Fri 11.00. Carol (15) Thu 11.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker (12A) Mon 7.15. The Polar Express (U) Sun 11.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: White Christmas (U) Tue 2.00. National Theatre Live: Anthony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Sun 2.00, 4.45, 7.30; Mon 4.15; Tue & Wed 3.15, 6.05, 8.40; Thu 4.15. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Mon 7.15. National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film December 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Christmas Magic Event: Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 6.00. National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri, Tue & Wed 10.45, 1.15, 3.45, 6.10; Sat 10.15, 12.35, 1.15, 3.45, 6.10; Sun 11.45, 1.00, 3.20, 6.15; Mon & Thu 1.15, 3.45, 6.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.20, 5.40, 8.30; Sat 2.30, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 1.00, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 11.15, 1.30, 5.30, 8.25; Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 8.25; Thu 2.20, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.10, 5.50, 8.25; Sat 3.00, 5.50, 8.25; Sun 5.30, 8.25; Mon 3.45, 8.35; Tue 10.45, 2.10, 4.15, 8.35; Wed 11.00, 2.10, 5.00, 8.35; Thu 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Shoplifters (15) Fri-Sun 8.35. Charity Screening: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Thu 6.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet: Don Quixote (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Mon 7.15; Thu 2.00. Stage Russia: Onegin (12A) Tue 7.30. Sarah Brightman In Concert: Hymn (U) Wed 8.00. National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Badlyfest: Men Behaving Badly + Simon Nye Q&A (PG) Wed 8.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.30; Sat 5.10; Sun 4.55; Tue 11.40; Thu 1.45. Creed 2 (12A) Fri 11.40, 5.10, 8.20; Sat 5.30, 8.25; Sun 5.30, 8.20; Mon 5.10, 8.20; Tue 2.55, 5.10, 8.20; Wed 11.40, 5.40, 8.20; Thu 5.10, 8.15. Elf (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.00; Sat 12.25, 8.05; Sun 12.20, 8.00; Wed 3.00. Nativity Rocks! (U) Fri & Mon 4.00, 6.15; Sat 10.20, 12.25, 3.15; Sun 12.30, 3.10; Tue 4.25, 6.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 2.55, 6.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Creed 2 (12A) Mon 12.00. Peterloo (12A) Fri & Mon 12.45; Tue & Wed 11.45; Thu 12.15. Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us (PG) Sat 10.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.40, 5.30; Sat 10.10, 12.40, 2.40, 5.45; Sun 10.05, 12.15, 3.00, 5.45; Mon 11.45, 2.40, 5.30; Tue 12.00, 2.40, 5.45; Wed 12.45, 3.15, 5.30; Thu 12.25, 3.40, 5.30. Robin Hood (2018) (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.30; Sat & Sun 8.20. Smallfoot (U) Sun 10.00. The Grinch (U) Sat 3.25; Sun 10.20, 2.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Widows (15) Fri 2.15; Tue 2.50, 8.20; Wed & Thu 12.00. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 11.30; Sun 8.20; Tue 12.00; Wed 2.45, 8.20. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 (PG) Fri, Tue & Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Sat & Mon 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Sun 12.30, 3.00, 6.10; Thu 1.00, 3.30, 5.30. Creed 2 (12A) Fri 5.00, 8.30; Sat 7.00, 8.15; Sun 5.30, 8.40; Mon 1.15, 4.00, 8.15; Tue & Wed 5.35, 8.30; Thu 2.45, 8.00. Escape From New York/They Live Double Bill (18) Fri 7.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Elf (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: The Wife (15) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Mon 7.15. National Theatre Live: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Thu 7.00.