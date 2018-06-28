ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday, June 29, to Thursday, July 5

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 24, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

FLOWER AND CRAFT FESTIVAL: St. Mary’s Church, Sullington, June 29-July 1. ‘A Gardener’s World’, 10am-6pm daily. A spectacular flower display, children’s activities, arts and craft stalls, a fabulous plant stall, meet the sheep, all day refreshments, folk singing workshops, wandering minstrels, Sounds and Sweet Airs church concert. Info: 01903 745754.

FREE NHS HEALTH CHECKS: For 40-74 year olds living in East Sussex at the Phoenix Centre. Call 0300 303 3624 to book an appointment.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Beetle Drive, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall) RH13 0PT. Two-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. One hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

CROONERS: Friday, June 29, 8pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STREET CHOIRS FESTIVAL 2018: £8, 5pm, and June 30, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Hullabaloo Community Quire.

GIGS

BLACK HEART ANGEL: The Potters , Burgess Hill, 9pm.

CHELLE DEAN MUSIC: The Kings Arms, Horsham, 8pm.

CRAIG MILVERTON: £12, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Jazz gig.

KING OF POP: £23-£23.50, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288. Michael Jackson tribute show.

LAZY FROLIC! PART 2: £4, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Funk, soul, disco, house.

MARTIN SIMPSON: £16.50, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. Acoustic guitar.

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE: £8-£12, 7.45pm, until July 7 (Sat June 30, 2.45pm) Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826.

THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The life of a legend in song.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Cricketers Arms, Wisborough Green, 8pm.

STAGE

DRAG YOU UNDER THE BUS CABARET: £10, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Drag, burlesque and performing arts.

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£230, 4.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SASSY CABARET: 9pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Bishka K Ali, MC Sophie Duker.

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Summer show, Cyprus Hall, Burgess Hill, 1.30pm-3.45pm. Refreshments available throughout the afternoon. Cake and produce stall, tombola. Admission 50p. Visit www.burgesshillhorticulturalsociety.com or call 01444 245509.

BUTTERFLY WALK: Around Knowlands Farm, Barcombe with conservationist Nick Lear, noon-1.30pm. £10-£15.

CAR BOOT SALE: Last Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm, gates open for traders at 8.30am, £7 car/table top, £10 van. On the school site, weather dependent, toilet facilities, hard court surface, no sale of alcohol or food, non-smoking site, parking available. For information or to book a pitch email carboot@seahavenacademy.org.uk.

KIDS AND TEENS FUNDAY: Cancer Research UK, East Street, Horsham. Along with cakes (made by volunteers) and a kids’ tombola there will be a real life stormtrooper who will be helping out and will be available for photos from 11am-3pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Barcombe Views and History, 4 miles with Ian R (07594 549552 on day). Meet at St Mary’s Barcombe car park, 10am.

walk in Bedelands Flower Meadows: Led by Shirley Siems and assisted by John Prodger, 2pm-4.30pm. Meet in car park off Maple Drive, 1.50pm, Bedelands Nature Reserve. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network. Find out the names of many of the flower species on Bedelands. Mary Smith (secretary) 01444 242667.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Storrington Recreation Ground car park, RH20 4PG. 3¼ mile HDC walk, mostly flat (four stiles), across farmland to the waterfall at Chantry and on to Sullington Church nestling at the foot of the Downs. Dogs on a lead. 1½ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

HORSHAM SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7.30pm, £14, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

PHOENIX CHOIR OF CRAWLEY CONCERT: Carmina Burana and other works. 7.30pm, Holy Trinity School, Gossops Green, Crawley. Visit www.phoenixchoircrawley.org.

SUMMER BAND CONCERT: For Action for Children by the Haywards Heath Concert Band, 7.30pm, Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road. Brass and swing band favourites. Admission free with donations to Action for Children.

GIGS

FASTLOVE: £24, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A tribute to George Michael.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Gibbons Hyldon Experience, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

IRON TYGER: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm.

J & I ACOUSTIC: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Gaslight Follies Reincarnated.

LOOSE CABOOSE NIGHT: £5, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

NIGEL TRANGMAR: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Nigel Trangmar then Skiddle-Am-Bam.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT: £45-£55, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus support, Nerina Pallot.

SALAD FINGERS: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 9pm.

SONIC DELUXE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm. TONIGHT MATTHEW: £10, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

STAGE

HE AIN’T HEAVY: £11.50-£12.50, 7pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Granla Pickard tells the story of growing up with her disabled autistic brother, Sean.

MUSICAL MAGIC: £15, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. By Full Beam Productions.

PELLEAS ET MELISANDE: £15-£200, 5.05pm Glyndebourne, 01273 815000, boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 1

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Headliner Rhys Nicholson, MC Zoe Lyons.

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth.

COMMUNITY

COLGATE VILLAGE FETE AND FAMILY FESTIVAL: 1pm, Colgate Memorial Hall. Band, bouncy castle, magician, licensed bar, BBQ, tea, fancy dress competition, petting farm, tombola, ice creams, bric-a-brac, coconut shy and lots more. Cottesmore 4 Ball Golf, Goodwood Revival tickets, health club days, vet’s pet check and more for an instant auction. Free parking, admission 50p.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Andrea Nichols, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Charleston-Berwick Circular, 5.5 miles with Sally and Sue 01825 371469. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

SHIPLEY OPEN GARDENS: At least ten beautiful gardens to visit of every size and style, as well as plants for sale and some stalls in the Old Vicarage field. Ploughman’s lunches will be served at Green Gates, Hooklands Lane, RH13 8PX, and tea, coffee and cakes at the Old Vicarage, School Lane, RH13 8PL. Buy tickets at either venue – just follow the signs in the village. £5 for adults, children free, with all proceeds going towards the upkeep of 12th century Shipley church. The day starts at 11am and ends at 5pm.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence, 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). Enquiries: Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm, Museum, Causeway, Horsham. Two-mile guided heritage walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 minutes. Info: Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

HIGH STREET LIVE: 2pm-9.30pm, Crawley High Street. A great free event with two stages of fantastic live music, excellent food and drink at local bars and restaurants. High Street closed to traffic.

LAST NIGHT OF THE BEXHILL PROMS: £10-£12, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. With Sussex Concert Orchestra and Bexhill Festival Choir.

GIGS

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

JAZZ BREAKFAST: £7.50, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Herbie Flowers Jazz Breakfast.

THE ROAMIN’ JASMIN: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

CRAWLEY SHOWCASE 2018: £14, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy.

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE: £15.50, 1.30pm/4.30pm until July 3, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A brand new adventure.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MOVIES AND MUSICALS: £12-£15, 1.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Musical Hands performing Arts.

MONDAY, JULY 2

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Lloyd Langford and Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

COMMUNITY

GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club, Tips and Tricks to Prepare Vegetables for Showing by Ian Clemens, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

STAGE

HAIRSPRAY: £28-£38.50, 7.45pm until July 7 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

TUESDAY, JULY 3

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Alice Marshall and Glenn Wool.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Downs Link and Knepp Park, 10 miles with Richard D 07763 127613. Meet at St Georges Church car park, West Grinstead, 10am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. BN44 3RJ. Two-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. One stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

BALLET CENTRAL: £13-£15, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Returning with a new programme.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jimmy McGhie and John Hastings.

COMMUNITY

EVENING SPIRITUAL HEALING: Every Wednesday, 7pm-8pm, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Coach Trip to Uppark. Book your place with Robert on 474357. Meet at the lay by between Cuilfail Tunnel and Tesco Garage roundabout, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Lindfield Ouse Meadows, 4 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at the car park, The Wilderness, off Brushes Lane behind church, 7pm.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, Bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

CONCERTS

AN EVENING WITH SIR GEOFF HURST: July 4, 8pm, £25-£50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

QUEENS HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Barns Green, 7.30pm.

STAGE

OLIVER!: £7-£10, 7.15pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. An evening of music, dance and drama by Felbridge Primary School.

PELLEAS ET MELISANDE: £15-£200, 5.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

TELETUBBIES LIVE: From £17.15, 10am/1pm and July 5, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

THURSDAY, JULY 5

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stuart Laws and Ian Smith.

COMEDY NIGHT: £10-£12, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Edinburgh Preview Special featuring Dominic Holland and Nina Conti. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com and Union Music Store, Lewes.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Walking the Parks, 2 miles with John 489228. Meet at the Medical Centre 10.15am for bus 56 to Stone Cross. Looking for Castles, 5 miles with Eric 845569. Or, Retrace The Steps, 11 miles with Jan 763700. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

MARK ANTHONY AS PRINCE: July 5, 8pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

STAGE

DR DOLITTLE: £12-£15, 6.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Adventures of Dr Dolittle.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Leave No Trace (PG) Fri 6.30; Sat 3.30; Sun 3.00, 5.30; Mon 1.00, 8.30; Tue 10.30, 6.30; Wed 10.30, 1.00, 6.30; Thu 1.30. Sicario 2: Soldado (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 1.00, 5.45; Sun 8.00; Mon 3.30; Tue 3.30, 9.00; Wed 3.30, 9.00; Thu 10.30, 4.00. Kristin Hersh (Live) Plus Special Guests (n/a) Sat 8.30. Kids’ Club: A Wrinkle In Time (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Hopster Showtime: Funny Animals (U) Mon 11.00. Stanley Kubrick Season: The Shining (15) Sun 12.00. Believe That (U) Mon 6.30. Discover Tuesdays: Whitney (15) Tue 1.00. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Live) (12A) Thu 7.20.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.15, 4.30, 7.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30, 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.40, 5.00, 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Happy Prince (15) Fri 1.15, 6.15; Sat 1.00, 5.45; Sun 12.15; Mon 12.30; Tue 3.45, 8.30; Wed 3.45, 8.45; Thu 12.15. A Tribute To Lewis Gilbert (PG) Fri 1.30. The Double Lover (15) Fri 3.45; Mon 8.45; Wed 6.15; Thu 2.45. My Friend Dahmer (15) Fri 8.45; Sun 8.15; Tue 1.15. The Breadwinner (12A) Sat 3.30; Tue 6.15; Thu 5.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat 8.15; Sun 5.15; Wed 12.45. Le Corsaire (Scala ‘18) (PG) Sun 2.30. Hotel Rwanda (15) Mon 3.00. The Opera House (PG) Mon 6.15. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film July 12.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): New Town Utopia (tbc) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Sicario 2: Soldado (15) 2.05 (not Wed); 5.05, 8.05. The Bookshop (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00 (not Wed). The Happy Prince (15) 2.10, 5.10 (not Wed). Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 8.10. Let The Sunshine In (Un Beau Soleil Interieur) (15) Wed 2.05, 5.10, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.45; Sat 12.10, 5.45; Sun 12.00, 5.25. Ocean’s 8 (12A) 3.05, 8.35 (not Sun); Sun 2.50, 8.15. The Happy Prince (15) 12.45, 5.35 (not Thu); Thu 12.45, 4.00. Adrift (12A) 3.00, 8.15 (not Thu); Thu 1.30, 8.20. Patrick (12A) 3.20, 5.35. Hereditary (15) Fri-Wed 8.00. Kids Crew: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Isle Of Dogs (PG) Sat 10.10. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 12.45. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Thu 7.20.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): On Chesil Beach (15) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Movies Make Memories: Singin’ In The Rain (U) Fri 2.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film July 28.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 1.20, 3.40; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. The Happy Prince (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 7.45; Mon & Thu 1.45, 4.45. Family Film Fun: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.30. The Opera House (tbc) Sun 1.45; Mon 7.30. Unforgettable (15) Sun 6.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Ocean’s 8 (12A) Tue 10.30. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Thu 7.20.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (No films this week.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Leave No Trace (PG) Fri-Sun 6.15, 8.45; Mon 5.45, 8.45; Tue 4.30, 8.45; Wed 12.45, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 2.00, 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. The Bookshop (PG) Fri & Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 5.30, 8.30; Mon 3.00, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 3.15, 6.00; Wed 5.30, 8.15; Thu 4.30, 8.30. Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (PG) Fri 4.15, 6.45; Sat 3.30, 9.00; Sun 4.15; Mon 3.45, 6.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 3.30; Thu 5.45. Time Trial (18) Fri 4.00, 9.00; Sat 4.30, 6.45; Sun 4.30, 6.30; Mon 9.00; Tue 5.15, 6.45; Wed 1.15; Thu 3.45, 8.15. The Happy Prince (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 3.30; Sat 3.45; Sun 3.00, 8.30; Tue 2.15; Wed 3.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (U) Tue 2.00. Apocalypse Now (15) Tue 7.00. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Thu 7.20. Under The Skin (15) Wed 11.00. Mysterious Skin (18) Thu 7.30. Persepolis (12A) Wed 2.00. A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (15) Wed 8.00. Virgin Suicides (15) Wed 5.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.45; Relaxed: 12.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Happy Prince (15) Fri & Sat 6.10, 8.20; Sun 5.00, 7.15; Mon 3.45, 8.20; Tue 3.45, 6.10; Wed 6.10, 8.20. Book Club (12A) Mon 6.10; Tue 8.20.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Film Festival Big Scream: The Big Sick (15) Fri 11.00. Film Festival: The Party (15) Fri 4.00. Film Festival: Molly’s Game (15) Fri 7.00. Film Festival: Frozen Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 11.30. Film Festival: Suffragette (12A) Sat 4.30. Film Festival: Open Bethlehem (n/c) Sat 6.30. Film Festival: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Sat 8.30. Film Festival: The Hurt Locker (15) Sun 10.30. Film Festival: Golden Girls Short Film With Q&A (n/c) Sun 2.30. Film Festival: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (U) Sun 3.30. Film Festival Outdoor Screening (Florence House): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sun 6.00. Film Festival Outdoor Screening (Florence House): Thelma & Louise (15) Sun 8.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Whitney (15) Thu 8.00. Sicario 2: Soldado (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.50, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Bookshop (PG) Fri, Tue & Wed 2.20, 6.05; Sat 1.15, 6.05; Sun 12.00, 8.15; Mon 1.40, 6.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Hereditary (15) Fri 2.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 5.30; Mon 5.10; Tue & Wed 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri & Sun 6.20, 8.35; Sat 3.45, 8.35; Mon 4.00, 8.35; Tue & Wed 6.15, 8.35; Thu 2.10, 4.30. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 8.25; Sat 11.45, 3.15, 8.25; Sun 12.45, 3.25; Mon-Thu 2.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat 12.45; Sun 1.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.30. The Opera House Documentary (U) Sun 2.00; Mon 7.45. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Live (12A) Thu 7.20.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): 2001: Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.45, 5.45, 8.20; Wed & Thu 12.45, 5.30, 8.00. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 10.15, 2.30, 7.45. Patrick (PG) Fri 12.45, 2.40, 6.00; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.10, 3.15, 5.30; Mon 2.40, 5.55; Tue 12.45, 2.40, 6.00; Wed & Thu 12.15, 2.15, 6.00. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado (15) Fri & Tue 12.30, 3.15, 5.00, 8.15; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.30, 8.15; Mon 12.20, 3.00, 5.00, 8.15; Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.15, 8.15. The Happy Prince (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.15; Sat & Sun 12.30; Wed & Thu 2.45. Early Man (PG) Sat & Sun 10.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Happy Prince (15) Fri 1.15; Sat 12.30; Sun & Wed 3.15; Mon 3.50, 6.00; Tue 5.45; Thu 2.30. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri 3.45, 8.30; Sat 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sun 12.45, 8.00; Mon 3.30, 8.20; Tue 1.00, 3.45, 8.15; Wed 12.30, 3.00, 8.30; Thu 1.30, 5.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Show Dogs (PG) Sat 10.15. McQueen (15) Sat 3.30; Mon 8.30. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat 8.15; Wed 5.40. McKellen: Playing The Part (12A) Sun 12.10; Tue 3.30; Wed 8.15. Silver Screen: Ocean’s 8 (12A) Mon 11.00. Patrick (PG) Fri 12.00, 6.15; Sat 10.30, 6.00; Autism Friendly Screening: Sat 10.15; Sun 10.30, 5.45; Mon 1.40, 6.10; Tue 1.30, 6.15; Wed 1.00, 6.00; Thu 12.15, 4.00. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Thu 7.20. The Numbers (15) Thu 8.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

