ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 3-9

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 5, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Alaska and The Yukon (Canada) by Alan Grey, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hal, Cliffe, Lewes.

FESTIVAL

BEAT & TRACK FESTIVAL: August 3-5. Boutique festival in Coolham. A weekend of full on harmony and some serious late night partying and dance. Live bands followed by DJ sets until sun-up. The line-up so far features: Dub Pistols, Fujiya and Miyagi, Nathan Ball, No More Kids, Bryde, Kioko, Milk Disco, plus more to be announced. Plus guest slots and a two-channel silent disco. Chefs table (pre-booking required), street food vans, cheesy treats and snack bars, craft ales, wines and exotic cocktails. The event also has a yoga tent and wellness camp, arts and crafts, stalls/demos and a ‘giant wibbly wobbly tournament’. For details visit www.beat-n-track.co.uk. Doors open Friday, August 3, 4pm until Sunday 5pm. Tickets £95 each to include parking, tent pitch and four free drink vouchers. Tickets from website or call Chris Thornton on 01403 741088 (email chris@bedevo.com).

GIGS

INDIGO CLUB: £10, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Pride Weekend Special.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

JAZZ CAFE: £9, 8pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Roger Beaujolais.

JELLYHEAD: The Six Bells, Chiddingly, Chiddingly, 9pm.

PHIL MILLS: Free, 8.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THANK ABBA FOR THE MUSIC: £23.50-£24.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute show.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: Weltons Brewery, Horsham, 8pm.

THE STARS OF THE COMMITMENTS: £28.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

STAGE

ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND: £5, 4pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Play in a Week performance.

SAUL: £15-£230, 4.35pm and Aug 8, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

COMMUNITY

BOOK FAIR: Paws and Claws Book Fair, 10am-4pm Lewes Town Hall.

CYCLE RIDE: Meet 10am by the Sundial in the forum outside TK Maxx, Horsham. 2½ hour ride with information about the poet Shelley’s early experiences in Horsham and how it influenced his life and work. Easy on and off-road ride. Info: Ian Ford 07764 146338.

HORSHAM HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Annual Summer Flower, Fruit & Vegetable Show. There will also be cookery, handicrafts and photographic sections. Public viewing 2.30pm-4pm. Grand raffle, refreshments and plants for sale. North Heath Hall, St Marks Lane, Horsham. All welcome. Entry by donation.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A Waterside Walk in East Sussex, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Ashurst Railway Station car park, 10am.

ROTTINGDEAN VILLAGE FAIR: Remembering 1918. Lucky programme with many prizes. Admission 50p, Village Green and Kipling Gardens. Cavalcade 10.30am along the High Street to the Village Green for stalls, rides, Punch & Judy, refreshments and bar. Entertainment in arena by local clubs and Morris Men. Raising money for local charities. Info: www.rwc.org.uk.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Noelle Grand cello, Sebastian Grand piano.

GIGS

CRASH ’N’ BURN: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

FURIOS BADGERS: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Josie Proto, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Open Night, Far From Home.

OUTDOOR MUSIC: Free, from 2pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Lazytalk/Roy Williamson Upbeat on the West Lawn.

STARS FROM THE COMMITMENTS: £28.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Live stage show.

THE DICKIES: £18, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com and Si’s Sounds.

STAGE

BLITHE SPIRIT: £22, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Changeling Theatre.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR: £6-£8, 3pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Chequer Mead Productions.

PELLEAS ET MILISANDE: £15-£230, 5.05pm and Aug 6/9, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Lewes, Balmer Down and the River Ouse, 12 miles with Emma T 07864 587043. Meet at Brook Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Darren Hart, 6.30pm, Barnham community hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HORSHAM AND CRAWLEY CYCLE TOURING CLUB: Ride and picnic at West Wittering Beach, 30 miles. Meet at Chichester Railway Station, 10am. All welcome. Info: www.meetup.com/Horsham-Crawley-CTC.

MORNING WORSHIP: With Gospel singer Jason Nicholson Porter, 10am, St. Margaret’s, Warnham. Jason was a quarter finalist in this year’s The Voice, and recently made a video in Warnham church.

SUMMER GARDEN TEA PARTY: Enjoy an open garden party with live music, delicious tea and cakes. 3pm-5pm, Trenchmore, Burnthouse Lane, Cowfold. This is especially for people with dementia, their families and friends. A representative from Horsham Alzheimer’s Society will be there with information about local services. No charge. Info: Joanne 07711 698 279 or 01403 864 419.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence from 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2¼ mile, HDC walk and easy under foot, although a small part will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy in places. Meet 10am, Leechpool Wood car park, Horsham, off Harwood Road (B2195). No dogs. 1¼ hours. Alex 01403 273751.

STAGE

VANESSA: £10-£165, 4.35pm (5.10pm Aug 7) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 6

COMMUNITY

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY AFTERNOON TEA: August 6-19, Holiday Inn, Gatwick, Worth. The head chef has had a word with Mr Willy-Wonka and created an afternoon tea menu full of treats and inventions. Adults £12.50, junior £9.95 (11-15 years), children £6.95 (3-10 years). Served 12pm-4pm, seven days a week.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk. Speaker Martin Hayes will be Presenting ‘The Great War 1914-1918 – Home Front in West Sussex’. Talks take place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater. Meetings start 7.30pm. Non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck on 01403 731247.

GIGS

STEPHEN PAGE: £30, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stephen Page of Barenaked Ldies.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Knepp Castle Estate, 5.5 miles with Vivien 07771 774492. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest Circular from Ellison’s Pond, 10.5 miles with Anna 07899 101554. Meet at Ellison’s Pond car park, Crowborough Road, 10am. Or, The Weathervanes of Barcombe, 4 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at public car park by Barcombe Village Stores, 10am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ. Two-mile, circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. One stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE DRIFTERS: £23.75-£28.75, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Soul Kinda Wonderful Concert.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Tracks and Adders, 10.5 miles with Juliette B 07531 044409. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

CYCLE RIDE: Meet 10am outside Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, Wickhurst Lane, Horsham, RH12 3YS, for guided, easy starter-level off-road HDC ride on the Downs Link for adults only. Council bikes may be available. Three hours. Info: Ian Ford 07764 146338.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hidden Lewes, 4 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Lewes Railways Station forecourt, 7pm.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Lewes Priory – Then and Now (Lewes Priory Trust) with Helen Chiasson and Kate Hickmott, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

GIGS

BLACK MAGIC: £13-£15, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Littlemix tribute show.

HELLO AGAIN: £24, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Story of Neil Diamond.

STAGE

PEPPA PIG’S ADVENTURE: £15.50-£21.50, 1pm/4pm (10am/1pm/4pm Aug 9) Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Poverty But Priceless, 5 miles with Esther and John 07761 615671. Meet at Firle Bostal car park, 6.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Sussex Literary Trail Stage 2, 9 miles with Sue Bl 01403 255654. Meet at Barns Green Village Hall car park, 10am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk, Bandstand to Holywell Cafe, 2.5 miles with Christine C 488442. Meet 9.47am for bus 51 Polegate Taxi Office. Alfriston – South Downs – Berwick Circular, 5 miles with Olive and Jeremy Green 504653. Or, Windmill H279241. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

MATERIAL GIRL: £23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Madonna Story.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £19-£25.50, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Rock ‘n’ Roll Spectacular.

THE HUNGRY MOTHERS: £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

THE RUMJACKS: £13, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com or Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

STAGE

GREASE: £13, 7.30pm until Aug 11 (Sat mat 2.30pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. White Rock Summer Youth Project.

RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANT: £21-£29.50, 7.45pm until Sept 1 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Musical featuring Rock ‘n’ Roll classics.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN: £12-£12.49, 5pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Summer Of Ghibli: My Neighbour Totoro (U) Sat 1.00; Wed 6.30. The Producers: 50th Anniversary Restoration (PG) Sun 8.30. Vintage Sundays: Psycho (15) Sun 12.00. Believe That (U) Mon 6.30. Summer Of Ghibli: Howl’s Moving Castle (U) Mon 12.30. Discover Tuesdays: The Receptionist (18) Tue 3.30. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Il Trovatore (12A) Tue 12.00. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Encore) (12A) Thu 7.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 3.00, 5.00, 8.00, 8.30. Incredibles 2 (PG) 12.00, 2.00, 5.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 12.45, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 12.15, 8.30; Sun 1.15, 8.15; Mon 12.45, 6.15; Tue 3.15, 8.45; Wed 1.00, 6.00; Thu 1.00, 3.45. Racer And The Jailbird (15) Fri 3.15; Mon 3.30; Tue 6.00; Wed 8.30. Open Air: Grease (12A) Fri 7.30. Royal Shakespeare Company: Romeo And Juliet (PG) Sat 2.45. Pin Cushion (15) Sat 6.30; Sun 4.00; Tue 1.15. Open Air: Incredibles 2 (U) Sat 7.30. The Butterfly Tree (15) Sun 6.00; Mon 8.45; Wed 3.45. Open Air: The Greatest Showman (PG) Sun 7.30. Matilda (15) Thu 6.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film September 6.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film August 14.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 1.50, 5.50, 7.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Incredibles 2 (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.40, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 11.40, 5.15, 8.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) 11.00, 1.45 (not Sun); Sun 1.15. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 4.45, 8.00 (not Sun); Sun 4.15, 7.30. Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) 2.35, 5.25, 8.15. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) 12.50, 3.10 (not Sun); Sun 12.20, 2.40. Kids Crew: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Show Dogs (PG) Sat 10.10. National Theatre Live: Julie (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri-Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 11.00. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45. Zoo (PG) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.15, 7.45 (not Tue); Tue 11.00, 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 5.15, 8.15. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.30; Sun 1.00. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.00; Sun 12.30, 3.00. Whitney (15) Fri & Sat 4.45, 7.30; Sun 5.15, 8.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Mon-Thu 4.45, 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film in September.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri & Thu 1.45, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 2.00, 8.00; Sun 4.45, 7.45; Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Relaxed: Tue 12.00. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 3D (12A) Sat & Wed 5.00; Sun 1.40; Tue 5.00, 8.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Thu 5.45, 8.15; Sat-Mon 5.15, 8.15; Tue 5.45, 8.30; Wed 11.45, 5.15. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri 12.30, 3.00; Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00, 1.20; Mon 11.45, 2.15; Tue 12.15, 2.45; Wed 12.00, Thu 3.00; Relaxed: Sun 11.15. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation – 3D (U) Sat 2.15; Wed 2.30; Thu 12.30. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 12.15, 3.15; Sat 11.45, 2.30; Sun 11.15, 3.30; Mon 12.00, 2.45; Tue 12.45, 3.30; Wed & Thu 12.15, 2.45. The Apparition (12A) Fri, Sun & Wed 8.00; Sat, Mon & Thu 5.30; Tue 8.15. The French Lieutenant’s Woman (12A) Wed 8.00. Ideal Home (15) Fri & Sun 6.00; Sat, Mon & Thu 8.30; Tue 3.00, 6.00; Wed 5.30. The Producers (12A) Sun 2.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): (Next film August 17.)

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 25.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 11.00, 1.20, 3.30, 3.45, 6.00, 6.10, 8.25, 8.35; Sat 1.20, 3.30, 3.45, 6.00, 6.10, 8.25, 8.35; Sun 11.00, 1.20, 3.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.25; Mon 10.45, 1.10, 3.35, 4.30, 6.00, 8.25; Tue 11.30, 2.00, 3.35, 4.30, 6.00, 8.25; Wed & Thu 10.45, 12.30, 3.00, 3.30, 5.45, 6.00, 8.30. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri-Tue 5.20, 8.15; Wed & Thu 5.20, 8.20. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri-Tue 10.40, 12.45; Wed & Thu 10.15, 1.10. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Tue 10.30, 1.00, 2.50; Sat 10.20, 1.00, 2.50; Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.40; Mon 11.15, 2.00, 2.50; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.15. Whitney (15) Wed & Thu 8.15. The Producers: 50th Anniversary (PG) Sun 6.15, 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.30. Matthew Bourne’s: Cinderella (tbc) Mon 7.45. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Madama Butterfly (12A) Tue 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) 2.50, 5.30, 8.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.00, 12.35; Sat & Sun 9.45, 12.35; Mon 9.45, 12.35. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 11.55, 2.45, 5.40, 8.10. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 5.00, 8.05. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG) 10.00, 12.20. Incredibles 2 (PG) 10.00, 2.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.20; Sat 12.15, 3.10, 5.50, 8.20; Sun 12.30, 3.00, 5.50, 8.20; Mon 2.30, 5.15. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.35; Mon 5.00, 8.15. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.00; Sat 2.45; Sun 10.00, 3.10; Mon 2.10. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.15, 12.45, 3.00; Mon 10.00, 12.30; Sun 12.45; Mon 10.00, 12.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Patrick (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Mon 11.00. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Mon 8.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

