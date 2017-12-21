ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, December 22-28

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 24, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

WALK: 2 ½ mile flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: Followed by mulled wine and mince pies, 7pm, St Edward the Confessor RC Church, 2 Lodge Lane, Keymer. The service will be led by Rev Liam McILvenny (Deacon of St Edward’s, Keymer), Rev Jane Willis (Rector of Hurstpierpoint), Mthr Nicol Kinrade (Beacon Parish Assistant Curate). There will be a retiring collection in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice and Continuing Care Centre.

GIGS

BOOTLEG BEATLES: £31.80, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Beatles tribute band.

BORROWED TIME: The Swan, Crawley, 9pm.

THE CURST SONS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Clive Francis performs Charles Dickens’ all-time Christmas classic as A Christmas Carol comes to the Mill Studio at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud from Wednesday to Tuesday, December 20-26.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Until December 31, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: December 16-31. £14.50-£16, various times, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: Until December 31, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

OSKAR’S AMAZING ADVENTURE: £7-£9, 11am Dec 22/23/24/27/28, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Christmas show for young people.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS: Until Sunday, January 7, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

THE NUTCRACKER: Until December 23, £11-£13, 11am/ 1pm/3.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walks Festival, Walk Around the Bevern Springline, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at The Jolly Sportsman, East Chiltington, 10am.

WALK: Meet 2pm, Storrington Recreation Ground car park, RH20 4PG. 3¼ mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat (4 stiles), to the waterfall at Chantry and on to Sullington Church. Dogs on a lead. 1½ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

GIGS

CHRISTMAS SHOWCASE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

JELLYHEAD: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

JUKEBOX: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Christmas party with carols by fire and candlelight.

OCTOPUSES: £5, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus JTR, Alex White, Black Bunny and Fruity Water.

SAM CALVER AND FRIENDS: £15, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Christmas concert.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Friston to Eastbourne, 8 miles with Geoff and Jackie 01323 730915. Meet at #12 bus stop near Eastbourne Pier, 10am.

ST. PETER’S CHURCH: Ardingly. Fourth Sunday of Advent. 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) with prayer for healing and wholeness, 5pm a Crib and Christingle service for all of the family. The message of Christmas and the meaning of the Christingle. 11pm A Christmas Celebration of Holy Communion. A traditional service at the beginning of Christmas.

WALK: Meet 10am, Kithurst Hill car park (off the Amberley to Storrington Road) at the top of the lane. 7½ miles HDC Health walk, hilly, for the more ambitious. Dogs welcome. 3 hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

CHRISTMAS DAY, MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

COMMUNITY

ST PETER’S CHURCH: Ardingly. Christmas Day. 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Christmas Morning Carols Praise. A service of Christmas Carols and Praise to celebrate the birth of Jesus our Saviour and Lord.

BOXING DAY, TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Winter Walks Festival, Boxing Day bring leftover chocs, 4 miles with Paula (07919 198047 on day). Meet at Stanmer Park Main Entrance, 11am.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Lovely Walk with a Mulled Wine Option, 10 miles with Ian W 07875 128230. Meet at Half Moon pub car park, 10am.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

CONCERTS

SHEPHERDS ARISE: St Michael in Lewes. Free with retiring collection, 7.30pm St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes.

GIGS

ABBA GOLD: £17.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A two-hour greatest hits show.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

THE WIZARD OF OZ: £15-£16.50, various times until Jan 1, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Louise Ready, MC Mark Simmons.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Boxing Day walk from East Dean to Birling Gap and back with Sheila and David 500877. Meet at the East Dean car park ready for a 10.15am departure.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star – Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 2.00, 5.30, 9.00; Sat 4.30, 8.00; Christmas Eve 11.00, 6.00; Boxing Day 10.30, 2.00, 9.00; Wed 10.30, 2.00, 5.30, 9.00; Thu 10.30, 2.00, 5.30, 9.00. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 3D (12A) Sat 1.00; Christmas Eve 2.30; Boxing Day 5.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: White Christmas (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: The Muppets Christmas Carol (U) Sat 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Sat 1.30, 4.00, 7.40, 8.20; Christmas Eve 12.00, 2.30, 3.40; Wed & Thu 1.30, 8.20. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 3D (12A) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 5.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Sat 1.00; Christmas Eve 11.30; Wed & Thu 12.15. Ferdinand (PG) Wed & Thu 3.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Wed & Thu 6.00, 8.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 1.15, 6.00; Sat 1.15, 6.15; Christmas Eve 4.15; Wed 11.30, 1.30, 4.00; Thu 5.00. The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Fri 3.45; Sat 3.45, 8.45; Christmas Eve 12.00. Buena Vista Social Club: Adios (PG) Fri 8.30. Christmas Eve 2.00. On Body And Soul (18) Wed 6.30; Thu 12.45. The Party (15) Wed 9.00; Thu 3.00. Andrea Chenier (PG) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film January 4.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film December 31.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Christmas Eve 2.10. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri & Sat 2.05, 5.05, 8.05; Christmas Eve 2.05. Ferdinand (PG) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 1.45, 6.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 3.55, 8.05; Christmas Eve 3.55. The Greatest Showman (12A) Wed & Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Sat 1.10, 4.40, 8.10; Christmas Eve 1.00, 4.20; Boxing Day 4.20; Wed & Thu 1.25, 4.45, 8.10. Ferdinand (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.25, 3.50; Christmas Eve 12.00, 2.25; Boxing Day 1.50; Wed & Thu 11.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Sat 12.15; Christmas Eve 11.45; Wed & Thu 12.30. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri & Sat 2.50, 5.35, 8.20; Christmas Eve 2.05, 4.50; Boxing Day 2.45; Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.20. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 6.15, 8.35; Christmas Eve 4.50; Boxing Day 5.20. Kids Crew: Elf (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew; The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Boxing Day 1.35, 4.45; Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.35, 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45; Sat 11.00, 2.15, 7.45; Christmas Eve 2.15, 5.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film January 19.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, Sat 7.45; Christmas Eve 10.45, 1.45, 4.45; Boxing Day 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Wed 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, Thu 7.45. Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) Fri, Sat & Boxing Day-Thu 8.00; Christmas Eve 5.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri-Thu (not Mon) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Ferdinand (PG) Fri & Boxing Day 12.00, 2.30; Sat 11.00, 12.00; Boxing Day 12.00, 2.30; Wed & Thu 12.15, 2.45. The Greatest Showman (PG) Boxing Day 5.15, 8.15; Wed & Thu 5.15, 7.45. The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG) Fri 3.00; Sat 5.15; Christmas Eve 11.30. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Fri 12.15; Sat 1.45, 4.45; Christmas Eve 12.00, 4.45. The Disaster Artist (15) Fri 5.30, 8.30; Sat 2.30, 7.45; Christmas Eve 5.15; Boxing Day 5.15, 7.45; Wed & Thu 3.15, 8.30. Mountains May Depart (12A) Fri 5.45, 8.15; Sat 7.30; Christmas Eve 1.45; Boxing Day 2.15; Wed & Thu 12.45, 5.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, Christmas Eve, Wed & Thu 12.15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri, Sat, Christmas Eve, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film January 5.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 11.00, 1.10, 2.00, 5.00, 5.15, 8.00, 8.15; Sat 2.00, 2.15, 5.00, 5.15, 8.00, 8.15; Christmas Eve 11.00, 1.45, 2.00, 4.45, 5.00; Boxing Day 2.30, 2.45; Wed & Thu 11.00, 11.15, 2.00, 5.00, 5.35, 8.00. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri 2.50, 6.10; Sat 1.45, 6.10; Christmas Eve 10.45, 3.15; Wed & Thu 1.00, 6.15. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri & Sat 4.10, 8.35; Christmas Eve 1.15, 5.45; Wed & Thu 4.15, 8.40. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 10.45, 12.40; Sat & Christmas Eve 11.15; Wed & Thu 10.40. The Greatest Showman (PG) Boxing Day 2.00, 4.10; Wed & Thu 10.50, 3.25, 8.35. Elf (PG) Fri 10.35. Saturday Morning Movie: Elf (PG) Sat 10.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ferdinand (PG) Fri & Sat 1.00, 3.30; Christmas Eve 1.45; Boxing Day 11.45; Wed & Thu 12.10. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri & Sat 6.00, 8.40; Christmas Eve 4.15; Boxing Day 2.10; Wed & Thu 9.45, 12.45. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 10.45; Sat 10.30; Christmas Eve 10.00. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri 10.20, 1.40, 5.00, 8.20; Sat 10.00, 1.30, 5.00, 8.20; Christmas Eve 10.30, 12.20, 3.40; Boxing Day 12.00, 5.00; Wed & Thu 9.45, 2.30, 5.40, 8.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Boxing Day 2.30, 5.45; Wed & Thu 3.20, 5.45, 8.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Fri & Sat 12.20, 2.20, 5.30, 8.40; Christmas Eve 12.20, 2.20, 5.30; Boxing Day 11.45, 2.30, 5.40, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.10, 5.20, 8.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri-Christmas Eve 9.45; Wed & Thu 10.45. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Boxing Day 3.00. Pitch Perfect 3 (12A) Fri & Sat 10.00, 3.30, 5.45, 8.00; Christmas Eve 10.00, 3.30, 5.45; Boxing Day 12.00, 8.45; Wed 1.15, 6.00; Thu 3.30, 8.15. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Fri, Sat & Christmas Eve 12.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Boxing Day 6.00; Wed 3.30, 8.15; Thu 1.00, 5.45.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

