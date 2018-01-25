ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, January 26 to February 1

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 28, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15 on door, 7.45pm Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, Lewes. Escher String Quartet from the USA playing Borodin, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. Tickets www.nyslewes.ticketsource.co.uk

COMMUNITY

DUNKIRK: The next film in the Victory Hall, Balcombe. Tickets £6 from Threads. Cert 12A starring Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Views Near and Far by Reg Lanaway, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

SOUPER WINTER WARMER: RNLI Newhaven Souper Slurping Winter Warmer at the Lifeboat House, Riverside, West Quay, 11.30am to 2.30pm. Enjoy warming soup and a cheese roll for just £3.50 per person. No need to book, just come along.

GIGS

ASBO DEREK: £5-£6, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Helen and The Horns.

BILLY NOMATES BAND: Rising Sun, Nutbourne, Pulborough, 9pm.

DENIS PRIMETT AND PETER MABEY: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 6pm.

JAZZ: £11-£12, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. The Stefania Salvador Jazzical Quartet.

JUICY LUCY: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

MAILMAN: Proper Cycling & Coffee, Hassocks, 7.30pm.

STAGE

DANCE TO THE MUSIC: £26-£50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Kristina Rihanoff, Chris Maloney and more.

DICK WHITTINGTON: Fabulous, funny and traditional, Ockley Dramatic Society’s latest pantomime is at Capel Village Hall on Friday and Saturday, January 26-27, raising money for Capel Cricket Club. The show is then at Cranleigh Sports and Social Club on January 28 and Ockley Village Hall on February 2-3. Evening performances are £10 for adults, £5 for kids. The Ockley matinees are £6 for adults with one accompanying child under ten free. Email boxoffice@capelockleypanto.co.uk or call 01306 628255. For the Cranleigh show call 01483 276246. The Inn on the Green, Ockley, has a pre-theatre dinner. Visit www.ockleydramaticsociety.org.

LEWES PSYCHEDELIC FESTIVAL: 6pm and Jan 27, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. £22, £42 weekend ticket.

ROBIN HOOD: £6-£8, 7.45pm (Sun 2.45pm) (Sat mat 2.45pm) Jan 26-28/Feb 2-4, Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. Lewes Theatre Youth Group.

SLEEPING BEAUTY: £7-£10, 7.30pm Fri/Sat, 2.30pm Sat/Sun, Jan 26-28, The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford. Seaford Musical Theatre. Tickets from Seaford Tourist Information Centre or www.ticketsource.co.uk

THE JUNGLE BOOK: Tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

TROPICANA NIGHTS: £10, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Ultimate 80’s Party Night (over 25’s only).

WAR HORSE: From £20, 7.30pm until Feb 10 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

PATRICK MOHAHAN: £11.50-£13.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Rewind Selector 90’s.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Pre Sussex Area AGM Walk, 6 miles with Colin W 07446 458138. Meet at east Dean Village car park, 10am. Sussex Area AGM at 2.30pm in East Dean Village Hall.

CATS PROTECTION FUNDRAISER: Cats Protection Horsham and District branch, Roffey Millennium Hall, 2pm-4pm. Home-made cakes, gifts and goodies, books, jewellery, DVDs and more. Tombola, refreshments. Free admission, donations (including cat food and litter) welcome. Info: www.cats.org.uk/horsham.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY: Marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945. The Lewes Holocaust Memorial Day Group is running its fourth annual event. This year the national theme for the commemoration is ‘The Power of Words’. The main events in Lewes will take place at the new Depot cinema. January 27: 2pm, The Power of Testimony with a mixture of talks and films in Screen 1. The main feature is the acclaimed documentary Destination Unknown (2017) about the trauma faced by survivors which they carry all their lives. Lewes filmmaker Caroline Pick also shows her short film Home Movie, in which she tells her family story. She is joined by film expert Tony Dowmunt to discuss how the Holocaust has been represented in documentary film-making. A Klezmer band will perform in the foyer from about 4.30pm. This is a free, ticketed event (thanks to generous support from the Chalk Cliff Trust) which needs to be booked through the Depot. Sunday afternoon (Jan 28): 3pm, screening of the 1972 musical Cabaret (normal ticket prices apply). Then, in the evening, there is another free event in the Studio (the exhibition room in Depot) on ‘The Power of Words’, with Adrienne Thomas and Klezmer musicians offering a varied programme of readings, Brecht songs and music. Find out more at lewesdepot.org

HORSHAM INTERFAITH FORUM: Holocaust Memorial Day, film and talk, 2pm, St. John’s Catholic Church Hall, upstairs, Springfield Road, followed by afternoon tea. Info: 01403 218670.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A Christopher Robin Theme, 8.5 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Ellison’s Pond car park, Crowborough Road, 10am.

GIGS

FILM QUARTET: Beautiful, evocative, cinematic music played live by the Brighton Film Quartet. Hurst Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint High Street, 8pm. Info: www.brightonfilmquartet.com.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Jodie Munday, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

JUSTIN AND THE ARGONAUTS: £13.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A four-piece ensemble.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Rattlebag.

PEVENSEY UKELELES: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Then R’N’R.

SLACK MAC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

PUSH – A HOLOCAUST OPERA: January 27, 7.30pm, Chichester Cathedral. Adults £10, children £5, side aisle £5.

THE ROCKABELLAS: £15, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. As Time Goes By tour.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

COMEDY

ABIGOLIAH SCHAMAUN: £6-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Namaste, Bitches.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: There Could Be Seals, 10 miles with Gill and Reg H 07743 337176. Meet at Monks Walk, Winchelsea, just off A259, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Fletching, 4.5 miles with Hilda and Graham 472678. Meet at North Steet car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£38, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Michael Collins conductor/clarinet.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford. Bach Concerto in C minor.

GIGS

HASLETT & FALLOWS: Queens Head, Horsham, 4pm.

MIKE NEWSHAM: Free, 4pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Sundays In The Bar.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: Jack and Amelia, Danny Dangerously, The Gibbons Hyldon Experience and Jay Spurling, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

STAGE

SUNDAE CLUB: £7 11am Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Theatre show for 2-8yrs, Garlic Theatre, Jack and The Beans Talk.

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

COMMUNITY

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS NIGHT: With mediumship with Darren, 7.30pm, £5, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GIGS

TYLER CHILDERS: £11, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Alistair Bain.

STAGE

2018 ROCK CHALLENGE: £14.50, 6.30pm and Jan 31, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The dance, drama and design sensations for schools.

BRIGHTON STORYTELLERS: £5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. January Story Slam.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Newhaven Fort Circular, 9.5 miles with Erica 07885 595131. Meet at Newhaven Fort car park, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Sussex Lives – from John Freeland to Rudyard Kipling, by Brian Freeland, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford. Further information on 01323 899932.

WALK: Meet 10.30am in the middle of Cowfold at the football field, at the junction of Farthing Cottages and the A272, RH13 8BL. 4¾ mile HDC Health walk, flat (some stiles) through quiet lanes and paths. Wet and muddy in places. May see snowdrops. No dogs. 2½ hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

KODO: £22.50-£28.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. One Earth Tour: Evolution.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £21.50-£35, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. An Ellen Kent production.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Tide Mills Revisited, 10 miles with Jennifer B 07594 504828. Meet at Tide Mills car park on Mill Drove, 10am.

HORSHAM DISTRICT INDOOR BOWLS CLUB: Located at the bottom of Tesco car park at Broadbridge Heath. Have a go at Indoor Bowls. Two free taster sessions available on Wednesday evenings from 7pm. No advance booking necessary. Info: horshamdistrictindoorbowlsclub.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

JESCA HOOP: £15, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Quirky folk with an Indie twist. Tickets from www.seetickets.com

MALT SHOVEL ELECTRIC JAM: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

SULTANS OF STRING: £10, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE SOUND OF BLACK UHURU (1977-1985): £16.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With Mykal Rose plus Ben Russell and The Charmers.

TOTALLY TINA: From £23.50, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Tina Turner tribute.

STAGE

OPEN STAGE: Free, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: £8-£10, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. With Eric Patrick and Jen Brister.

COMMUNITY

NEW ABSOLUTE BEGINNER LINE DANCING CLASS: Roffey Sports Club, Spooners Road, RH12 4DY. 5.45pm to 6.30pm. Call 07984 757311 or email bessle@sky.com.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Beat the Blues on Beachy Head, 5.5 miles with Sue 486400 (9.30am start). Or, A Winter Stroll Through History, 10 miles (9.15am start) with Glyn 482416 (picnic lunch). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground.

GIGS

A RIOT OF THEIR OWN: £13.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Punk Rock.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

MOON RIVER AND ME: £32, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Official Andy Williams tribute show featuring Jimmy Osmond.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

THE WEATHER STATION: £9-£11, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Tamara Lindeman.

YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND: From £23.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Celebrating James Taylor and Carole King.

STAGE

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: £22-£24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Showcasing Chinese performing arts.

HONK!: £6-£10, 7.30pm until Feb 3 (Sat 2.30pm) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Ardingly Pre presents. (Youth Production).

JETHRO: February 1, 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Post (12A) Fri 1.15, 6.15; Sat 12.45, 6.15; Sun 3.15, 8.45; Mon 12.15, 6.00; Tue & Thu 1.00, 6.15; Wed 1.00, 6.15. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 3.45, 9.00; Sat & Wed 3.30, 9.00; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.00, 9.00; Tue & Thu 10.30, 3.30, 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: How To Marry A Millionaire (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: The Son Of Bigfoot (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Lost And Found (U) Mon 11.00. Doc’n Roll: Chasin’ Trane (18) Sun 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Early Man (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.30 (not Wed); 5.45; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30, 5.00. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 7.45. Coco (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.45; Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.00. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 6.00; Sat & Sun 5.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.45; Sat & Sun 8.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 12.30; Sat 12.45; Sun 5.45; Mon 3.15; Tue 6.00; Wed 8.30; Thu 12.45. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 3.15, 8.45; Sat 6.00; Sun 3.15, 8.30; Mon 12.45, 6.00; Tue 3.15, 8.45; Wed 12.30, 6.00; Thu 3.30. All The Money In The World (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 12.30; Mon 8.30; Tue 12.30; Wed 3.15; Thu 8.30. My Blind Date With Life (15) Sat 3.20; Thu 6.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri 8.00. Baby Driver (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film February 14.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Post (12A) 2.00, 5.10, 8.00. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 2.10, 5.00. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) 2.15 (Sat & Sun only); 7.45. The Commuter (15) 5.15, 8.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) 12.00 (Sat & Sun only); 2.05 (not Sat & Sun). Paddington 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Coco (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.20, 5.50; Sat 12.40, 3.10; Sun 12.50, 3.20, 5.50. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 8.40; Sat 8.40; Sun 8.00. The Post (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.25; Sat 5.30; Sun 8.10. Early Man (PG) 1.30, 4.10, 6.35 (not Sun); Sun 1.00, 3.30, 5.50. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.10, 8.15; Sat 2.20, 8.15; Sun 1.45, 4.50, 7.50. Kids’ Crew: My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.10. Silver Screen: Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 11.50; Sun 11.15. Metropolitan Opera: Tosca (12A) Sat 5.40. Silver Screen: The Mountain Between Us (12A) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film February 16.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film February 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Post (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 12.45, 3.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: The Post (12A) Fri 10.15. Early Man (PG) 1.45, 4.45,7.45 (not Sat); Sat 10.15, 12.45, 3.15, 5.45. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.00. Family Film Fun Screening: My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Tosca (Puccini) (12A) Sat 5.55. Box Office Babies Screening: Early Man (PG) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Infernal Affairs (15) Fri 8.00. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Sun 3.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 3.00, 5.15; Sat-Tue 5.30; Wed 3.00, 8.00; Thu 2.45, 8.15. The Post (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sat 3.00, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 2.45, 5.45, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 2.30, 5.00, 7.45. Mirror Mirror (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.15. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Thu 5.45, 8.15; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.00; Mon & Tue 2.45, 5.15; Wed 12.30, 5.45, 8.15. Blade Of The Immortal (18) Fri & Sat 8.00; Thu 5.30. Cabaret (15) Sun 3.00. Z (15) Sun 8.00. Akong: A Remarkable Life (U) Mon 7.45. State Of Siege (15) Mon 8.00. Alien (15) Tue 7.30. The Mattei Affair (U) Tue 8.00. Screen Stories – Big Screen Memories (PG) Thu 11.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 3.40, 8.35; Sat 3.40, 6.10; Sun 5.10, 7.35; Mon 3.40, 8.35; Tue-Thu 3.40, 6.10, 8.35. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Fri & Mon 6.10; Sat 8.35; Sun 2.40.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film February 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film February 3.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Exclusive PHU Members Only: Journey’s End (12A) Mon 6.15. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 11.15, 2.10, 2.30, 5.50, 6.00, 8.20, 8.30; Sat 1.00, 2.30, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 1.00, 2.45, 5.15, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 11.15, 2.10, 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 11.15, 1.30, 2.10, 4.00, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 11.15, 1.45, 2.30, 4.15, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 2.10, 2.30, 5.50, 6.00, 8.20, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Post (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.00, 2.20, 6.10, 8.35; Sat 3.50, 6.15, 8.40; Sun 3.35, 7.30; Thu 2.20, 6.10, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Sat 12.50; Sun 11.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (12A) Sat & Sun 12.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 10.40. Saturday Morning Movie: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Tosca (12A) Sat 5.55. Bolshoi Ballet Encore: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Sun 3.00. Oscar Wilde Season: A Women Of No Importance Encore (tbc) Tue 7.15. Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars, Plus Recorded Q&A (15) Wed 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 12.15, 3.30; Sat & Sun 5.00; Mon 2.15; Tue-Thu 12.00, 3.10. Coco (PG) Fri 6.15; Sat 10.30, 12.15, 5.40; Sun 10.20, 12.15; Mon 6.10; Tue-Thu 5.55. The Post (12A) Fri & Sat 3.00, 8.30; Sun 5.45, 8.15; Mon 3.25, 8.30; Tue-Thu 2.45, 8.15. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat & Tue-Thu 7.45; Sun 2.40, 7.45; Mon 8.00. Early Man (PG) Fri 1.20, 5.45; Sat 10.00, 12.45, 2.45; Sun 10.00, 12.35, 2.45; Mon 1.15, 5.30; Tue-Thu 1.00, 5.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Post (12A) Fri & Sat 8.30; Sun 12.45, 6.00; Mon 3.20, 6.00; Thu 12.45. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri, Sun & Thu 3.20; Sat 5.45; Mon 12.30; Wed 1.45. Early Man (PG) Fri 3.30; Sat 12.45, 3.00; Sun 10.30, 11.00, 1.15, 3.30; Mon 1.30, 3.40; Tue 3.30; Wed & Thu 1.15, 3.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Post (12A) Mon 11.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.