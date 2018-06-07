ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, June 8-14

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

COMEDY

BRIAN CONLEY: £25, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Still The Greatest Entertainer – In His Price Range.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until June 10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: More Wandering Around the Weald, with leaders Hilda and Graham 472678. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Unusual Musical Instruments with Derick Hughes, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am on south side of Albury Sports Ground. Turn off A25 to Albury and continue straight into New Road, where road bends sharp right. Alternatively, take Shere road from Ewhurst and turn left on crossing railway bridge before reaching Shere. New four-mile HDC walk through undulating woodland, good underfoot, lovely views. No dogs. 2½ hours: Margaret 01403 262311.

EXHIBITIONS

LANDMARK ART EXHIBITION: Featuring landscape paintings by Sussex artist Richard K. Potter at the Crypt Gallery, Seaford, June 8-21. Commissions available. Visit www.richardkpotter.wixsite/richard.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

RAGGED CO. BLUES BAND: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE BLUEJAYS: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Rock and Roll Revolution.

TOO MANY CROOKS: £10, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus Petty Thieves. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

WTG UNPLUGGED: £5, 7.30pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Chequered Red, Crayola Lectern and Fragile Creatures.

STAGE

A NIGHT OF VARIETY ENTERTAINMENT: 7.30pm, Adastra Hall, Keymer Road, Hassocks. Summer Variety has a programme of song, dance, fun, magic and audience singalongs with Sussex concert party Friends and Neighbours. During the programme they will be celebrating, in song, the centenary of the RAF and also remembering the Dambusters Squadron of Bomber Command who, 75 years ago, carried out the important raid on the dams in Germany. Advance tickets £5 on 01273 845291 to include refreshments with a super raffle. The concert is raising funds for research into Crohn’s Disease – for the Crohn’s in Childhood Research Association. Info: 01273 845291.

DEAR ROSENKAVALIER: £15-£230, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

THE NAKED TRUTH: Until June 9, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Fortress Theatre Company presents a sassy, saucy and uplifting comedy. When five women sign up for Gabby’s pole dancing class, little do they know the hilarious journey that lies in store for them...or how it will change their lives.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

COMEDY

ANDREW LAWRENCE: £12-£14, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Happy Accident Tour.

TIM VINE: £27, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Sunset Milk Idiot show.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Minibus Ramble, Sussex Border Path Stage 7, 9 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet 9am Dormandsland.

NIGHT BEFORE: Waterloo Bonfire Society Night Before live music extravaganza at The Paddock, Lewes, 4pm. Entry free.

St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk: June 9-10, 20 miles, starts at 8pm. Seven and 13 mile routes start at 10pm. Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, Wickhurst Lane, RH12 3YS. Proudly sponsored by Gatwick Airport, St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk is back. With brand new walking routes, it’s the ideal chance to make your steps count while raising funds for your local hospice. Women, men, and children aged 10 and over are welcome. Sign up at www.stch.org.uk/midnightwalk or call St Catherine’s Events Team on 01293 447355. £15 to take part. All entry fees include a free T-shirt, finisher’s breakfast and medal.

SUMMER FAIR: Iford and Kingston School Summer Fair, noon-3pm. Lots of fun for all and refreshments, bar and barbecue. Adults £1, children free.

WALK: Meet 6pm, Storrington Recreation Ground car park. 6½ mile HDC walk, some hills, to the RSPB owned Wiggonholt Common and historic Parham Park. May see deer and Highland Cattle. Dogs welcome. 2½ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

WALK: Park and meet 10am on the road outside the (now closed) school at Itchingfield. 3½ mile HDC walk to Sharpenhurst Hill and over the railway to Barns Green. No stiles but uneven paths in many places. Good views. Dogs on a lead. Two hours, Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

CHARITY CONCERT: £8-£15, 7.30pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes (01273) 472545. Doctors For Nepal Charity Concert.

GIGS

COOTES SUMMER FAIR: Cootes Green, Horsham, 2pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £9, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Nancy Kerr.

MOJO: The White Hart, Ewhurst Road, Cranleigh, 8.30pm.

POACHER: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

PURPLE ZEPPELIN: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm.

STRAY DOGS ALBUM LAUNCH: £6-£8, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE SHIRES 2018: £23.50-£33.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests Andy Brown and Sinead Burgess.

THE SLAMMERS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

WELL COVERED: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

WHITNEY: Queen of the Night. £21-£23, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Tribute act.

STAGE

LITTLE RED ROBIN HOOD: £7, 11am The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Glove puppet show ideal for 4-8yrs.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE: £10-£20, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. New Sussex Opera Chorus.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Ouse Valley Circular, 14 miles with Geoff and Jackie 01323 730915. Meet at Newhaven Fort car park, 10am.

FLETCHING GARDEN TRAIL: Gardens and cafe, 11am-5pm. Homemade lunches, cakes, teas and coffee. Popular plant stall, children’s activities with prize, £6 per adult, children free, free parking all day. All money goes to Fletching Primary School. SOUTHOVER OPEN GARDENS: Annual open gardens event from 2.30pm-5pm. Entry by ticket £3-£5 available from Lewes Tourist Information Centre, St Pancras Stores, The Swan and The Gardeners Arms. Tickets on sale on the day at 6 Grange Gardens.

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm at the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Guided historical two mile walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. Supported by The Horsham Society. 90 minutes. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL: 6pm Hamsey Old Church. Flute, oboe and viola. Musicians of All Saints.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm St Pancras Church, Irelands Lane, Lewes (01273) 473309.

RUSSIAN SONG: Free with ticket, 3pm Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes (01273) 311417. In concert Daria Robertson and Zhanna Kemp.

WORTHING PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £13, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Summer concert.

GIGS

FLEUR DE PARIS: £10-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GLEN MILLER SHOW: £22.50, 2.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Astor Big Band. All profits donated to Royal British Legion.

STAGE

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£230, 2.45pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

HAYWARDS HEATH SHOWCASE 2018: £14, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy.

PROJECT 10: £8-£8.50, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Youth production.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

COMEDY

CHARITY COMEDY NIGHT: £13, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Monday Medicine. Brighton and Sussex University Hospital Charity.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Iain mason, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: History of the Lewes Workhouse Building by Mat Homewood, 7pm for 7.30pm King’s Church building, Brooks Road. £1/£3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Wealden Women’s War by Penny Harris, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

GIGS

LAURA VEIRS: £17.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Maroun.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

LEGALLY BLONDE: £15-£51.50, 7.45pm until June 16 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Legally Blonde The Musical.

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

COMEDY

STEVE FURST: In Character. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ferring Circular, 6.5 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet at free car park near Highdown Gardens, 10am.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

LINDI ORTEGA: £15, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

DEAR ROSENKAVALIER: £15-£230, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

COMEDY

SARAH KENDALL: One-Seventeen. £12-£14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Walk on The Weald Side, 10 miles with Eileen B and Diana G 07769 754241. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am.

CYCLE RIDE: Meet 10am outside Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, Horsham. Free guided HDC cycle ride led by trained volunteers. Easy starter-level off-road ride for adults ONLY. Council bikes may be available. 2½-3½ hours. Ian 07764 146338 / ian.ford@horsham.gov.uk.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: St Mary’s Church, Horsham. This year’s theme is ‘inspired’, based on books, musicals, music and works of art inspired by the Christian story. There will be an opening concert on Wednesday, June 13 (7.30pm). St Mary’s Church Choir is set to perform a variety of music with some soloists and musicians, followed by a glass of wine and a preview of the flower arrangements. The funds raised will go to the St Mary’s ‘Thanks a Million’ Conservation and Renewal Project. Homemade refreshments will be served. There will also be an art exhibition and daily musical recitals. The children of St Mary’s School Horsham will be country dancing in the Causeway at 2pm on Thursday, June 14. The opening day is on June 14. Opening times are from 10am until 6pm, Thursday to Saturday. Sunday, June 17, will be 12.30pm until 4.30pm, followed by a closing Celebration Service at 6.30pm.

GEOLOGY LECTURE: Geology Lecture, The Forest School, Horsham, 7pm for 7.30pm. ‘Dinosaur Diversity and Extinction.’ Talk by Dr Paul Upchurch, Dept of Earth Sciences, University College, London. Visitors welcome, £2. Info Gill 01403 250371, Beryl 01403 254549.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Fun Quiz at the John Harvey Tavern, 7pm with Graham and Hilda 472678.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Evening walk, Chailey Common, 3 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Memorial Common car park, 7pm.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Sussex Truggery in Herstmonceux by Sarah Page, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

TALK: The Life and Work of Puccini, 2pm Uckfield Civic Centre. Guests welcome £7.

GIGS

MT. DESOLATION: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Tom Williams.

THE ELVIS YEARS: £21-£22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute act.

STAGE

DEREK ACORAH: £17-£18.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Love, Life, Laughter Tour.

HELLO DOLLY: £16-£18, 7.45pm until June 16 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

THE POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Over The Stiles to The Six Bells, 5 miles with Lucie T 07928 666078. Meet at Chiddingly Village car park, 6.30pm.

CHANGING THE OLD AND BUILDING NEW: The remarkable Story of Brighton’s churches circa 1800-1914. An illustrated lecture from Dr Sue Berry, one of Brighton’s most celebrated historians. Doors open at 7pm. Talk starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 for the talk and a light supper. £7 for talk only. Cash bar. Visit eventbrite.co.uk.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Village Stroll, 2.5 miles with Rick 482138. Meet at Medical Centre 9.47am bus 51 to Heathfield High Street. Abbotts Wood, 4.5 miles with Roger L 723268. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground 9.30am. Or, Robert, His Bridge and Castle, 8 miles with Jill H 737073. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.15am.

TALK: The Brighton of Aubrey Beardsley by Alexia Lazou, 5.30pm The Keep, Falmer. £5.

WALK: Meet 10am, The Royal Oak car park, Wineham BN5 9AY. Five-mile HDC walk, fairly flat, lovely rural countryside. No dogs. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

CONCERTS

OPENING CONCERT: £17, 7.30pm Trinity Church, St John sub castro, Lewes. Mozart, Schubert, Korngold. Lewes Chamber Music Festival www.leweschambermusicfestival.com

GIGS

CHRIS BARBER BIG BAND: £22, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

FEMALE TROUBLE: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. First Birthday Bossy Bitches Bop.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £20-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

THE TEMPEST: £18-£20, 7.30pm Charleston. Shakespeare’s play performed in the open air by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): McQueen (15) Fri 1.30, 6.30, 9.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 3.30, 8.35; Tue 6.30, 9.00; Wed 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Thu 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue 4.00; Thu 1.00, 3.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. On Chesil Beach (15) Fri 11.00, 4.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 3.30; Mon 12.30; Wed 1.30; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30; HOH Subtitled: Thu 10.30. Kids’ Club: A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Messy Goes To Okido: Nature (U) Mon 11.00. Stanley Kubrick Season: Dr Strangelove (PG) Sun 1.00. Believe That (U) Mon 6.30. Discover Tuesdays: Zama (15) Tue 1.00. The Little Mermaid Sing-A-Long (U) Thu 8.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 4.45, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.00, 4.15, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Fri 10.30. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 3D (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15; Sat & Sun 5.10. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 1.00, 7.30. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 11.45.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 1.15; Mon 8.45; Tue 12.00; Wed 4.30; Thu 6.00. Classic Gangster Movies (PG) Fri 1.30. Modern Life Is Rubbish (15) Fri 4.00; Sat 12.15; Thu 8.30. Zama (15) Fri 6.30; Sat 8.30; Mon 1.00; Tue 2.30; Wed 12.00. A Quiet Place (15) Fri 9.00; Sun 8.45; Thu 3.45. Cyrano De Bergerac (PG) Sat 2.30. Nothing Like A Dame (12A) Sat 6.00; Sun 1.30; Tue 5.00; Wed 2.30. Coppélia (PG) Sun 4.00. My Generation (12A) Sun 7.00; Mon 3.30; Thu 1.30. An Ideal Husband (PG) Mon 5.30. Royal Opera House ‘18: Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Post (12A) Fri 8.00. Royal Opera House: Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film June 20.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.10. Book Club (12A) 2.00, 5.10; 8.10 (not Wed). Deadpool 2 (15) 5.00 (not Wed); 8.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 2.10. Phantom Thread (15) Wed 2.00, 5.10, 7.45.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Sun 12.40, 7.30; Tue 3.35, 8.15. On Chesil Beach (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.15, 8.30; Sat 8.30; Sun 8.20; Tue 3.15. Book Club (12A) 6.00. Show Dogs (PG) Sat 3.35; Sun 10.10, 3.35. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) 2.00, 5.10, 8.20 (not Sun); Sun 1.40, 4.45, 7.50. Kids Crew: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Coco (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.10. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 1.05. Bolshoi Ballet: Coppélia (PG) Sun 4.00. Royal Opera House: Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Wed 2.15, 7.45. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sun 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.15, 8.15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 3D (12A) Fri 1.45, 4.45; Sun, Tue & Wed 7.45; Mon & Thu 4.45. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 4.45, 7.15, 7.45; Sat 10.45, 1.45, 7.45; Sun, Tue & Wed 1.45, 4.45; Mon 1.45; Thu 7.45. Horsham Film Society: Tanna (12A) Mon 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film June 15.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Sat 3.30, 8.30; Sun 6.15, 8.45. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 3D (12A) Sat 6.00; Sun 1.30. McQueen (15) Fri 6.00, 8.30; Sat 6.15, 8.45; Sun 6.30, 9.00; Mon 6.00, 8.30; Tue 5.00, 6.15; Wed 1.00, 6.00, 8.45; Thu 4.00, 9.00; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. On Chesil Beach (15) Fri & Mon 3.30; Sat 3.15; Sun 4.00; Tue 2.30; Wed 4.15. The Boy Downstairs (12A) Fri & Wed 6.30, Sat 2.15, 6.45; Sun 3.30; Mon 7.00; Tue 4.15; Thu 6.45. Zama (15) Fri & Thu 8.45; Sat 4.15; Sun 8.00; Mon 4.30; Wed 3.15. King Of Hearts (12A) Fri 4.00; Sat 9.00; Sun 4.15; Mon 2.15, 9.00; Tue 1.30; Wed 1.45; Thu 4.30. Royal Opera House: Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.15. The Third Man (PG) Wed 8.15. Lift To The Scaffold (PG) Sun 2.00. Beginners (15) Thu 7.30. The Moon And The Sledgehammer (U) Tue 8.30. Dr Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who! (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.30, Relaxed: 11.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): On Chesil Beach (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.15; Tue 2.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 7.30; Tue 4.15; Thu 3.30, 8.15. Royal Ballet: Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 22.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 6.00, 8.35; Sat & Sun 12.40, 3.15, 3.35, 6.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.20. Book Club (12A) Fri & Wed 2.00, 6.15; Sat 1.20, 6.15; Sun 6.10; Mon 4.30, 8.25; Thu 2.00, 6.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.10. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 2.10, 5.40, 8.20; Sat 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Sun 12.50, 8.20; Mon 1.45, 5.45; Tue 2.10, 5.45; Wed 2.10, 8.30; Thu 2.10, 5.45, 8.30. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri & Sat 8.30; Sun 8.35. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 11.15, 1.00; Sun 1.00. Tully (15) Wed 6.30, 8.40; Thu 4.15, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet: Coppélia (PG) Sun 4.00. Oscar Wilde Season Encore: An Ideal Husband (PG) Mon 2.00, 7.30. Royal Opera House Live: Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): 2001: A Space Odyssey (U) Fri 5.20; Tue 5.25; Wed 3.00. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Sat & Sun 12.20. Book Club (12A) Fri 12.45, 3.15; Sat & Sun 3.05, 5.45; Mon 2.30, 5.50; Tue 3.15, 5.40; Wed 11.40, 6.10; Thu 12.45, 5.30. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 8.30; Mon 8.00; Thu 2.30.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri & Wed 11.25, 3.20, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 10.00, 12.10, 1.30, 5.00, 8.15; Sun 10.00, 12.10, 1.30, 5.00; Mon 11.45, 2.25, 5.25, 8.25; Tue 11.25, 2.20, 8.15; Thu 11.25, 3.20, 5.15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 3D (12A) Sun & Thu 8.15; Tue 5.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Mon 12.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.25; Sun 10.15. Show Dogs (PG) Sun 10.25. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 2.20, 5.40, 8.25; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.00; Mon 12.30, 5.10, 8.10; Tue 12.20, 2.30, 8.00; Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Thu 11.40, 8.00. Disability Friendly Screening: Sat 10.15 (check for film information).

Connaught (01903 206206): On Chesil Beach (15) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.15; Tue 11.30. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 12.00; Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.15; Tue 11.45. Book Club (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.50; Mon 5.50, 1.25; Wed & Thu 5.50, 12.30. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.15, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Mon 2.50, 6.00, 8.45; Tue-Thu 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Edie (12A) Fri 3.00; Sat & Sun 12.30; Mon 3.45, 12.15; Tue 4.15; Wed & Thu 3.10. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (PG) Fri 8.15. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.00, 3.15; Sun 10.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Who Framed Roger Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.15. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sun 10.00. For A Few Dollars More (15) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: On Chesil Beach (15) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

