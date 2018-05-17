ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, May 18-24

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MAY 18

COMEDY

IVO GRAHAM: Educated Guess. £14, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until May 20, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

CHARLESTON FESTIVAL: From May 18 to 28. For all events and speakers see the website www.charleston.org.uk.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Life in the Castle of Sussex by Mark Perry Nash, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

QUIZ NIGHT: St Marks Church, Horsham, from 7pm.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA: Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, 7.30pm. In Between, cert 15. Tickets £6, £5, £3.50. Available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, 01323 897426.

THE HEADSTRONG CLUB: Positive Money by Rachel Oliver, Positive Money’s Head of Campaigns and Organsing, 8pm at the Elephant and Castle, Lewes. £3.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall), RH13 0PT. 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

DIVERSE MUSIC THROUGH TYME: £5-£8, 7.30pm Anne of Cleves’ House, Southover High Street, Lewes. Friends of Anne of Cleves’ present a recital by The Pastores Ensemble. Contact annacrabtree1@hotmail.com.

SPRING CONCERT: £10-£12, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall. Lewes Concert Orchestra. Tickets available at info@lewesconcertorchestra.org or on the door.

EXHIBITIONS

THE ATTIC ART CLUB EXHIBITION: Until May 20, The Village Hall, 18 Lewes Road, Ditchling, BN6 8TT. Friday 12pm-8pm (refreshments from 6pm-8pm). Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm. Admission free but voluntary contributions to the RNLI charity. Original art work, glass designs, wood turning, jewellery, sculpture, prints and cards for sale.

GIGS

BEAT THE BULLET: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE DEADREDS: Free, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE DRIFTERS: £24, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

STAGE

BRIDGET CHRISTIE: £17-£19, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. What Now?

THE 39 STEPS: £7.50-£8.50, 7.45pm until May 26 (first Sat mat 2.30pm) Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford. For details see www.seafordlittletheatre.co.uk

THE EXPLODED CIRCUS: £16.50, until May 20 (Fri/Sat 8pm, Sat/Sun 2.30pm) Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Performance from all-female troupe Mimbre.

THE MAN ON THE MOOR: 7.45pm, £14, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

YOUNG CITY READS 2018: £3, 10.30am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. The annual big read for schools.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

COMEDY

BRIAN CONLEY: £25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Still the Greatest Entertainer – In His Price Range.

GIGGLELOES COMEDY: £14-£16, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Raymond and Mr Timpkins, Mitch Benn, Alistair Barrie and Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

ANNUAL PLANT SALE: Lewes Market Tower, 9.30am-11.30am. In aid of the Lewes Organisation in Support of Refugees and Asylum Seekers.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest Circular via Nutley, 7.8 miles with Judith 07899 992261. Meet at Millbrook East car park, 10am.

LITTLE WHITE BLUE: 7.30pm, Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre. Tickets £10 on the door. All proceeds to Cancer Research. Bar and raffle. Visit www.littlewhiteblue.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 8.30am, Kithurst Hill car park (off the Amberley to Storrington road) at the top of the lane. 7½ mile HDC walk, hilly, for the more ambitious along the South Downs Way to Amberley then by the River Arun to South Stoke and back into the heart of the Downs. Dogs welcome. 3 hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Star, Horsham, Roffey, 8.30pm.

FURIOUS BADGERS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Snakes and Ladders, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LET’S HANG ON: 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Jack Hogsden.

MATERIAL GIRL: £24.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The music of Madonna.

MIST AND MOSTACK: £17.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

RAT SCABIES: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. An evening with a Punk legend. Tickets www.wegottickets.com

SOUTH COAST SOUL REVUE: £12, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

THE EQUATORIAL GROUP: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

STAGE

BALLETBOYZ: Fourteen Days. £22.50-£23.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £60-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

ME AND MY BEE: £7, 11am The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. ThisEgg Theatre Company.

SERIOUSLY DEAD: £23, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Starring Crissy Rock, Tommy Cannon, Billy Pearce, Paul Dunn and Leah Bell.

THE CLOSE UP SHOW: £18.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Chris Wood. Close up magic.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

COMEDY

CAUSTIC COMEDY NIGHT: £7.50-£8.50, 10pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. With Sarah Callaghan.

JOHN FINNEMORE’S FLYING VISIT: £28, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

LOST VOICE GUY: Inspiration Porn. £6-£8, 5.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LOUISE REAY: Eraserhead. £6, 3pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

NOTFLIX: £9-£10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Musical comedy.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Forest and Cliff Top Walk, 11.5 miles with Linda O 07765 834766 Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Fletching, 5.5 miles with Anita 07989 176591. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

LEWES MAY FAYRE: Feast of St Pancras Lewes May Fayre, 10.30am-4pm Priory Ruins. Southover Bonfire Society’s 10th year of fun for all the family. Entrance £2.50.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

ARCHAEUS STRING TRIO: 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

FAMILY CONCERT: £8, 3pm St Leonard’s Church, Church street, Seaford. The Enchanted Violin presented by Seaford Music Society.

KRONOS QUARTET: £20-£30, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. Kronos Quartet with Sam Green and Trio da Kali.

GIGS

BRETT ANDERSON: £10, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Coal Black Mornings.

HEATHER SMALL: £31, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. The Voice of M People.

MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY SHOW: £27, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The full Michael Jackson concert experience.

STAN’S SHOWCASE: Leave the Engine Running, Mike Reinstein, Martin Abrahams and Ben Dixon, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

STAGE

DEAR ROSENKAVALIER: £55-£230, 3.20pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

OSKAR’S AMAZING ADVENTURE: £7-£9, 1.30pm/3.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Heart-warming play for young children and their families.

MONDAY, MAY 21

COMMUNITY

EAST GRINSTEAD NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: St Barnabas Church Hall, Dunnings Road, East Grinstead, 7.45pm. Speaker Gary Marsh – ‘South Downs Nationl Park’, member of SDNPA, planning.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With mediums Andrea Nichols and Emma Crossley, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10am, Clayton recreation ground car park on Underhill Lane, BN6 9PJ). 5½ mile HDC walk with initial strenuous climb to trig point on Wolstonbury Hill. Panoramic views. Descending to farm tracks, fields and woodland. A few stiles. No dogs please. 2 ½ hours. Graham 01403 733677.

STAGE

BABA BRINKMAN: £10, 7.15pm/9.15pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Rap Guide to Climate Change.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

COMEDY

ELF LYONS: Swan. £8-£10, 8.30pm and May 23, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

EVENING PUPILS’ RECITAL: Christ’s Hospital. Junior Music Scholars, Dominions Theatre, 7.30pm. A showcase for some of the school’s youngest and most talented musicians. Free admission, ticket not required.

HORSHAM INDOOR BOWLS CLUB: Located at bottom of Tesco car park, Broadbridge Heath. Two free taster sessions are on Tuesday evenings from 7pm, starting on May 1 and throughout the summer. No advance booking necessary. Free coaching available. More info at horshamdistrictindoorbowlsclub.co.uk.

Tuesday Spiritual healing: With SNU accredited healer Lynn Thomas, 2.30pm-4.30pm, every Tuesday, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Maybe Bluebells, Maybe Not, 9.5 miles with Erica 07885 595131. Met at the car park in recreation ground behind The George, Burpham, 10am.

GIGS

A CHANGE IS GONNA COME: £15-£18.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. Music for Human Rights.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

MIKE LINDUP AND PHIL GOULD: £35, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An evening with Mike Lindup and Phil Gould (Level 42).

STAGE

BABA BRINKMAN: £8-£10, 8.30pm and May 23, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Rap Guide to Consciousness.

BABA BRINKMAN: £10, 6.45pm and May 23, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Canterbury Tales Remixed.

INTOTO DANCE: Tuesday, May 22, 7.30pm, £10, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

SOME MOTHERS DO ‘AVE ‘EM: £23.50-£32.50, 7.30pm until May 26 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Joe Pasquale, Sarah Earnshaw and Susie Blake.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Jim’s 75th Walk, 10 miles with Jim B 01435 830991. Meet at Punnett’s Down Village Hall car park, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Group meeting at Cliffe Church Hall, Lewes, 7.30pm. Illustrated talk on Crop Circle Mysteries by Andy Thomas.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest circular South East of Lodge car park, 5 miles with Anna 07899 101554. Meet at Lodge car park on B2026, 7pm.

WALK: 4½ mile flat circular HDC walk to Warnham and across the Deer Park. Please park at far end of the car park at Rookwood Golf Course, Horsham, RH12 3RR, and meet 10am at the car park entrance. No dogs. 2 hours. Michael 07719 467861.

COMEDY

TOM ALLEN – ABSOLUTELY: May 23, 8pm, £15, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

GIGS

DEAN FRIEDMAN: £25-£27.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dean Friedman In Concert.

DUSTY AND THE SHADES OF THE 60S: £17-£19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Celebrating the music of Dusty Springfield.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

DAVID SHRIGLEY TALK: £10, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. David Shrigley’s illustrated talk about his work.

FLAMENCO WITH ALMA GITANA: £14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Meal deal £25.50.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: £12-£15, 7.30pm until May 26 (Sat mat 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: £60-£260, 5.10pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

NORTHBROOK MET: £2-£4, 7pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Northbrook Met presents S’koolfest.

STRING QUARTET: £16.25-£28.75, 7.30pm and May 24, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The String Quartet’s Guide to Sex and Anxiety.

QUIZ NIGHT THE MUSICAL: £7.50-£9, 6.45pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Half quiz, half musical.

THURSDAY, MAY 24

COMEDY

MATT’S COMEDY CLUB: £8-£10, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Matt’s Comedy Club presents Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Going Cuckoo Tonight, 5 miles with Peter S 07947 690635. Meet at Hellingly Cuckoo Trail car park, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: East Dean – West Dean Circular, 5 miles with Roger C 351108. Or, Ringmer, Lewes and Sussex Ouse Valley Way, 10 miles with John 724972. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am in The Star Inn pub car park, in the centre of Rusper, RH12 4RA. Mostly flat 5¼ miles but with some moderate inclines and stiles, through woods and farmland to Friday Street. Could be wet and muddy in places. No dogs. No dogs. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

LES AMAZONES D’AFRIQUE: £10-£18.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. West Africa’s first all-female super group.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

REMI HARRIS TRIO: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MIKE ROSS BAND: £6-£8, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

STAGE

JASON DONOVAN AND HIS AMAZING MIDLIFE CRISIS: May 24, 7.30pm, £26.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

DEAR ROSENKAVALIER: £55-£230, 4.35pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

ONE MAN’S MADNESS: £20, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The story of Madness saxophonist Lee ‘Kix’ Thompson.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Take 2 Thursdays: - not available.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Exorcist Directors Cut Plus Introduction (18) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Peter Pan (1953) (U) Sat 10.30. The Magic Flute (1975) (U) Sun 12.30. Toddler Time: Sarah And Duck: Shallots And Ribbons (U) Mon 10.00. Brighton Festival: A Shit Odyssey (15) Mon 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Deadpool 2 (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.15, 8.20. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.50; Sat 4.20, 7.50; Sun 4.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 11.45, 1.45. An American In Paris (12A) Sun 7.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): That Good Night (12A) Fri 1.30, 6.15; Sat 6.15; Sun 12.15; Tue 6.15; Wed 12.15; Thu 5.45. Lean On Pete (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 12.30; Sun 5.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 4.45; Thu 12.30. You, Me And Him (15) Fri 8.30; Sun 8.00; Wed 2.30. Padmaavat (12A) Sat 3.00; Thu 8.00. Black Panther (12A) Sat 8.30; Thu 3.00. Don Pasquale (2018) (PG) Sun 2.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Greatest Showman (PG) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): One Man’s Madness (tbc) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Deadpool 2 (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Lean On Pete (15) 2.05 (not Sat & Sun); 8.05. Tully (15) 2.10, 8.10 (not Wed). Sherlock Gnomes (U) 1.45, 3.35 (Sat & Sun only); 5.25. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) 5.10 (not Wed). Loving Vincent (12A) Wed 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 2.00; Sun 1.30, 7.30. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 4.00, 6.05; Sat & Sun 1.35, 4.00, 6.05. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 1.30, 5.15; Sat 5.15; Sun 4.45; Thu 1.30. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri-Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Truth Or Dare (15) 8.30. Kids Crew: Coco (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.10. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Thu 1.45, 5.00, 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Ready Player One (12A) Fri & Sun 7.45. Finding Your Feet (12A) Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Blowin’ In The Wind (tbc) Fri 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri 5.00, 7.15; Sat 10.30, 2.15, 5.00, 7.15; Sun, Tue & Thu 2.15, 5.00; Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.00, 7.15. Red Sparrow (15) 1.45 (not Tue & Thu); 4.45, 7.45. An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Sun 7.30. Exhibition On Screen Encore: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 7.30. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Thu 10.15, 7.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Sun 3.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Tully (15) Fri & Mon 4.15, 6.30; Sat 6.30, 8.45; Sun & Tue 4.15, 8.45; Wed 4.15, 6.00; Thu 3.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. Jeune Femme (15) Fri & Tue 6.30, 8.45; Sat & Sun 4.15, 6.30; Mon 3.15, 8.45; Wed 12.45, 3.30, 8.45; Thu 8.45. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri-Sun, Tue & Thu 5.30; Mon & Wed 8.00. The Leisure Seeker (15) Fri, Sun & Tue-Thu 3.00; Sat 4.00, Mon 1.30, 6.15. Filmworker (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 8.45; Sun 2.15, 8.45; Mon 4.15, 9.00; Tue 4.45, 6.45; Wed 6.30. Power Trip: Fracking In The UK (15) Wed 8.30. The Young Karl Marx (15) Fri-Sun & Tue 8.30; Mon & Wed 5.30; Thu 5.45. It Happened One Night (U) Thu 8.30. Maya The Bee: The Honey Games (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.00; Relaxed: Sun 12.15. Labyrinth (U) Sat 2.00. Halas & Batchelor: An Animation Legacy (U) Sat 2.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri & Sat 3.45. An American In Paris: The Musical (PG) Sun 3.00. Mary Magdalene (12A) Fri 6.10; Sat 8.20. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri 8.35; Sat 6.10. Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 1.45; Sun 12.45.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): In Between (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cinephile Sunday Screening: Harold And Maude (15) Sun 7.45. Cream Tea Classic Screening: The Dam Busters (PG) Wed 2.00. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri & Mon 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri 8.25; Sat 12.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 1.30, 8.20; Mon 8.15; Wed 5.40; Thu 8.15. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 11.45, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 1.00, 5.50; Mon 2.15, 5.45; Tue 8.25; Wed 2.15, 8.35; Thu 1.15, 5.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri 4.15, 6.15; Sat 11.30, 1.30, 3.30; Sun 12.10, 2.05, 4.00; Mon 4.00, 5.00; Tue 1.30, 4.15; Wed 1.15, 5.15; Thu 1.40, 3.50. Nothing Like A Dame (12A) Fri 2.10; Mon & Tue 2.00. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Thu 2.20, 5.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Members Only Screening: On Chesil Beach (15) Sun 5.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat 10.30. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella (PG) Mon 7.30. Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (PG) Tue 6.30. Alfred Hitchcock’s Blackmail With Live Piano Accompaniment (PG) Wed 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri 12.10, 5.20, 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.10, 5.00, 8.05; Mon 2.40, 5.30, 7.45; Tue 12.10, 5.15, 7.45; Wed 12.10, 5.20, 7.45; Thu 11.45, 7.45. Deadpool 2 (15) Fri 12.20, 2.40, 5.25, 8.15; Sat & Sun 12.55, 3.30, 5.25, 8.15; Mon 12.15, 2.55, 5.25, 8.15; Tue 3.05, 5.25, 8.15, 8.20; Wed 12.20, 2.40, 5.25, 8.15; Thu 3.00, 5.40, 8.25. I Feel Pretty (12A) Fri & Wed 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.30; Mon 8.40; Tue 12.00. Mary And The Witch’s Flower (Dubbed) (U) Sat & Sun 10.20, 6.10. Parent & Baby Screening: Deadpool 2 (15) Mon 12.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri, Tue & Wed 3.20, 5.45; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.05, 3.00; Mon & Thu 5.45. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Thu 00.01 (midnight), 11.00, 5.00, 8.15. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Thu 2.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 10.45, 8.30. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri & Wed 12.00, 3.00; Mon 12.00, 2.25; Tue 12.20, 2.30; Thu 12.15, 3.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 3.10; Mon 3.45; Tue 12.30, 8.30; Wed 12.45. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri & Wed 3.45; Sat 12.40, 2.40, 4.40; Sun 10.30, 12.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 4.00. Beast (15) Fri 12.45; Sun 8.30; Mon 1.15; Tue 8.15; Wed 3.30. Funny Cow (15) Fri 5.45; Sun 6.15; Mon 8.40. An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Sun 3.00; Wed 5.45. Nothing Like A Dame (12A) Fri & Wed 1.30; Sun 1.15; Mon 1.30, 6.30; Tue 1.30, 6.00. Lean On Pete (15) Fri 5.50; Sat 8.45; Sun & Tue 5.45; Mon & Mon 6.00; Thu 1.15. Blood Sport (15) Fri 8.15. A Quiet Place (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.40; Sun 8.20; Wed 8.40. Saturday Morning Pictures: Coco (PG) Sat 10.15. A Fistful Of Dollars (15) Sun 3.30. Silver Screen: Ghost Stories (15) Mon 11.00. Ghost Stories (15) Mon & Wed 8.45; Tue 3.15. Solo: A Star Wars Story (12A) Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

