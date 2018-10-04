ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, October 5-11

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

COMEDY

COMEDY BEATS: Friday, October 5, 8pm (doors 7pm), £5 in advance, £10 on the door, The Grasshopper, Tilgate, Crawley, www.comedybeats.com.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: House of Friendship Choir with Mae Hebdorn, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

JOE LYCETT: £21, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. I’m About to Lose Control and I think Joe Lycett.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 7, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Confessions! And Guest Improv Superstars.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: House of Friendship Choir with Mae Hebdorn, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, Barns Green village car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall), RH13 0PT. Two-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

WHIST DRIVE: 7.30pm, Chelwood Gate Village Hall, Beaconsfield Road, Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath.

GIGS

EMMA STEVENS: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm.

LIPSTICK ON YOUR COLLAR: Bringing classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s to The Capitol, Horsham, this Friday (October 5, 7.30pm). A spokesperson said: From the birth of rock ’n’ roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, expect tight harmonies, excellent vocals and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

SHADOWLANDS: Free, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A goth and alternative night.

SOME KINDA WONDERFUL: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Noel McCall and Derek Nash Band. The Music of Stevie Wonder.

THE CURST SONS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE ELECTRIC TROUBADOURS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

UPSTAIRS AT THE OAK: Free, 8pm The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. The Supernaturals.

STAGE

BIG CHARITY CONCERT: £16-£18, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. In aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

HAPPY NOW?: £8-£9, 7.45pm until Oct 13 (2.30pm Sun) (no performance Mon) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. A comic take on contemporary life and how to survive it.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £28, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rock and Roll Variety Show.

THE DANCING DRAGON: £11-£13, 7.30pm until Oct 6 (Sat mat 3.30pm) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Sophie Eastwood Dance Academy.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

COMEDY

ALFIE MOORE: £13.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Getting way With Murder.

COMMUNITY

BARN DANCE: Lewes Passion Play 2020 Barn Dance, Trinity St John sub Castro, 7pm. Contact thelewespassionplay@gmail.com or 07971 398146.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: East of Lindfield, 6.5 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Lindfield Church, 10.30am.

CONCERTS

IL TRIONFO DEL TEMPO E DEL DISINGANNO: £12-£25, 7.30pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes (01273) 472545. An Oratorio by Handel.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Church street, Seaford. Eleni and Glen Capra.

WORTHING PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £9, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Rule Britannia.

GIGS

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

HOLBROOKFEST 3: The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 2pm-11pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Songs of the Sea with Don and Di Morgan.

STEELEYE SPAN: £23-£25, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

THE FARMBOYS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

MISS POLE DANCE UK 2018: £27.50-£57.50, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STORIES WITH SKIP – ON THE FARM: £5, 10am Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Children’s show.

THE DRESSER: £6-£10, 7.45pm until Oct 13 (Sat Oct 13 mat 2.45pm) Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. By Ronald Harwood.

USER NOT FOUND £10-£15, 7pm/9.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Dante or Die. Part of the Brighton Digital Festival.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Shappi Khorsandi, MC Zoe Lyons.

THE GOON SHOW: From £19.40, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

PATRICK MONAHAN: #Goals! £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTORS FAIR: Westgate Leisure Centre, via Ravenna, Chichester, PO19 1RJ. A wide variety of antiques and collectables including china, glass, gold and silver, Art Deco, jewellery, small furniture, dolls, linen and lace, military badges, plus coins, stamps and postcards. Public admission from 10.30am-4pm, £2. Buying and selling. Contact Emmott Promotions on 07747 604541 or 01243 788596 or visit www.emmottpromotions.co.uk.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Heading For A Walk, 14 miles with Jacki and Geoff F 01323 730915. Meet at South Hill Barn car park, Seaford, 10am.

BOOT FAIR: Rotary Boot, Craft and Produce Fair, 9am-1pm Martello Fields, The Esplanade, Seaford. Stallholders from 7.30am, pitches £8. Free parking, refreshments available.

BRIAN WILLOUGHBY & CATHRYN CRAIG: Horsham Folk Club, The Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

DIVINE SERVCE: With medium Geraldine Swain, 6.30pm-8pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Alfriston to Wilmington, 6 miles with Gill and Janet 479088. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

OLDLAND MILL: Keymer. Final open afternoon of the year, October 7, 2pm-5pm. See inside the oldest working windmill in Sussex. Refreshments, memorabilia and the mill’s own flour available. No vehicles allowed at the Mill. Please park in Grand Avenue/Ockley Lane near the Thatched Inn and walk up Oldlands Lane, or walk up Lodge Hill Lane in Ditchling. Information from Fred Maillardet, 01273 842342 or oldlandwindmill.co.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence from 2.30pm to 5pm, entrance £5 (including refreshments). For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

CONCERTS

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford. Website www.corelliensemble.co.uk

DESFORD COLLIERY BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 2018/19 Brass Season.

GIGS

BROOKS WILLIAMS: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

LONDON AFRICAN GOSPEL CHOIR: £24.50-£27, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Paul Simon’s Graceland performed by London African Gospel Choir.

THE SARAH SAVOY CAJUN BAND: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available at cajunbarn@outlook.com

STAGE

DAVID STARKEY: £17-£18, 3pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Henry VIII - The First Brexiteer?

FLAWLESS: £21.50-£25, 3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Chase The Dream: The Reboot.

HOW TO HIDE A LION: £8.50, noon/3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Based on the book by Helen Stephens.

NEIL OLIVER: £24, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. The Story of The British Isles in 100 Places.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

COMMUNITY

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Capturing Lewes History of Camera by photographer Carlotta Luke. 7Pm for 7.30pm King’s Church building, Brooks Road, Lewes. All welcome, non-members £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: A talk by Allison Caffyn, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE GROUP: 8pm. A club for unattached men and women, aged 50+, meets in a pub in Burgess Hill on the second Monday evening of every month. It isn’t a dating agency. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Meals, walks, theatre, golf, quizzes, holidays. Also in Horsham, Lewes and Horsham. Info: www.thegroup.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am, The Bax Castle pub car park, Two Mile Ash Road, past Christ’s Hospital School, RH13 0LA. 5¼ mile HDC walk, flat (some stiles) over farmland, through woods and along the Downs Link. Meet at the pub car park. No dogs. 2½ hours. Graham 01403 733677.

GIGS

ABBAMANIA: £24.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Celebrating 40 years of Abba.

BRIGHTON GROOVE PROJECT: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid Jazz and Funk.

STAGE

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, 01403 247434, www.christs-hospital.org.uk. Flintlock Theatre return with a reimagined classic. Employing their signature high-energy storytelling, music and live digital interaction, Flintlock’s irreverent style brings Ibsen’s masterpiece into the 21st century in a searing examination of fake news, whistleblowing and who really wields power in contemporary Britain. Suitable for ages 11+.

THE CASE OF THE FRIGHTENED LADY: £24-£30, 7.30pm until Oct 13 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. By Agatha Christie.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: £11-£12, noon, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Jose Sutherland, MC Jen Brister.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Bolney Wine Tasting Short Walk, 2.5 mile leisurely walk; or a longer walk of 8.5 miles, with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Road parking at The Bolney Stage, meet 10.15am.

CONCERTS

RUSSELL WATSON: £36.50-£46.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Canzoni D’Amore.

GIGS

DIRTY SOUND MAGNET: £7, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus special guests.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL PARKINSON: 7.30pm, £28.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 75022.

BOEING BOEING: £16-£23.50, 7.45pm until Oct 13 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Comedy play by Marc Camelotti.

NEIL INNES: £17.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Presented by Dictionary Pudding.

RICHARD ALSTON DANCE COMPANY: From £16.90, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY: £21, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 50th Anniversary Tour.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

COMMUNITY

ARTS SOCIETY: The Arts Society of Uckfield, Lewes and Newick present a lecture, The Jewel in the Crown, the Sainte Chapelle in Paris, 2.20pm Uckfield Civic Hall. Non-members £7.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: No Bluebells Today, 12.5 miles with Mary O’B 01323 482068. Meet at Chiddingly Village car park, 10am.

CYCLE RIDE: Meet 10am outside Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, Wickhurst Lane, Horsham, RH12 3YS, for guided, easy starter-level off-road HDC ride on the Downs Link. Council bikes may be available. Three hours. Further info: Ian Ford 07764 146338.

MID-SUSSEX FRANCO-BRITISH SOCIETY: Next meeting October 10, 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. A talk in French: ‘Les Français au Royaume Uni: une vie politique de part et d’autre de la Manche’ by Salvatore Berger. All members and visitors are most welcome. Info: Secretary Mrs. Barbara Stevens, 01444 452385, dandbstevens@btopenworld.com or visit www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. The annual Society membership fee is £22, payable in September. Visitor’s fee is £5 per evening, payable at meetings.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Coach Roads to Brighton by Geoffrey Hewlett, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

TALK: The Work of the Wealden Iron Research Group by Jeremy Hodgkinson, 6.30pm The Keep, Falmer.

WALK: Meet 10am at Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. A gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

KILLER QUEEN: From £27.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Queen tribute show.

LUCA STRICAGNOLI: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Guitar acoustic experience with special guest Meg Pfeiffer.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

THE THREE DEGREES: £28.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

WHENYOUNG: £7.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

A FROG CALLED WOANDA; £8.50, 1.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Performed in simple French. Suitable for 5-10 year olds.

NISH KUMAR – IT’S IN YOUR NATURE TO DESTROY YOURSELVES: Wednesday, October 10, 8pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham.

TO A SIMPLE, ROCK ‘N’ ROLL...SONG: £10-£22, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Michael Clark Company.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

COMEDY

BIG CHEER FOR AMAZE: £18, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Seventh event for charity Amaze featuring six favourite stand-up comedians.

CHRIS RAMSEY: £21.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. The Just Happy to Get Out of The House Tour.

THICK RICHARD PRESENTS: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Thick Richard Presents Swear School.

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL ACADEMY OPEN EVENING: 6pm-9pm. An opportunity to meet the teachers, students and principal, view plans to enhance the learning space, find out about the vision for the school; how students will be challenged and supported to achieve their academic potential.

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Talk on the History of Hot Drinks by Felicity Marno. Felicity has been a partner since 1987 in Strongspring Antiques and has over 35 years’ experience as a ceramics dealer. She is Hon Vice President of the English Ceramic Circle. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372), entrance £8. Info: hhcg.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX ASSOCIATION NATIONAL TRUST: 2.30pm,0 Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. Talk: ‘The Arts and Crafts Movement and its Gardens’ by Stephen Harmer.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: West Sussex Literary Trail Stage 6, 9.3 miles with Sue Bl 01403 255654. Road parking along Charlton Road near The Fox Goes Free, 10am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Water, Fields and Woods, 5 miles with Carol 484152. Or, A Heartfelt Walk, 10.25 miles with Gill B 655881. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

TALK: Brexit – The Final Act? By Guardian Journalist Rafael Behr. Talk hosted by EUnity at the Elephant and Castle, Lewes, 8pm. Entry £5.

CONCERTS

CLASSIC CONCERT SERIES: £16-£32, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Russian State Symphony Orchestra.

MUSIC FOR A WHILE: Charity event in aid of Grace Eyre, £8/£6 in advance, £10/£6 on the door, 7.30pm, Purple Playhouse Theatre, 36 Montefiore Road, Hove, 07736 273 402, www.purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Featuring Martha Clayton (soprano) and Howard Beach (pianist).

GIGS

ISLANDS IN THE STREAM: From 324, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

MY DARLING CLEMENTINE: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Country and Americano dio.

STAGE

OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR: £13.50-£15.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A brand new selection of ocean films.

PSYCHIC SALLY: £26.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. With medium Sally Morgan.

THERAPY: £8-£10, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. La La Theatre Company.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): A Star Is Born (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Sun 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Tue & Thu 5.30, 8.30; Wed 5.45; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 11.00, 2.00. Kids’ Club: Zarafa (PG) Sat 10.00. Toddler Time: Messy Goes To Okido: Animals (U) Mon 11.00. Moon + A Trip To The Moon (15) Sun 12.00. Halloween: 40th Anniversary Screening (15) Wed 8.45. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Aida (12A) Wed 12.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15, 7.35; Sat & Sun 12.15, 3.00, 5.25, 7.45. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.05; Sat & Sun 1.00, 4.15, 8.05. Parent & Baby Friendly Screening: Johnny English (PG) Fri 10.30.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Take 2 Thursdays: - not available.

New Park (01243 786650): Apostasy (PG) Fri 1.30; Wed 12.00; Thu 6.15. The Heiresses (15) Fri & Sat 3.45; Mon 6.30. American Animals (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 6.15; Mon 3.45; Tue 2.30; Wed 4.45; Thu 8.30. King Of Thieves (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 1.15, 6.00; Sun 11.45, 8.45; Mon 1.15, 8.45; Tue 12.15, 5.00; Wed 2.15; Thu 1.15, 3.45. Metropolitan Opera: Aida (12A) Sun 2.00. Oscar Wilde Live: The Importance Of Being Earnest (PG) Tue 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Listings unavailable.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film October 15.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. The Wife (15) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. I Can Only Imagine (PG) 2.00 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 8.00 (not Wed). Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 5.00 (not Wed). Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 2.00. That Good Night (12A) Wed 2.00, 5.10, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.35; Sat & Sun 12.35, 5.35. King Of Thieves (15) 3.00, 8.00. Venom (15) 2.35, 5.25, 8.15. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. Kids Crew: Patrick (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (U) Sat 10.10. Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 12.15; Sun 10.10, 12.15. On Chesil Beach (15) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never To Play Football (15) Fri & Sun 7.45. Kind Heart Festival: Babe (U) Sat 10.20. Kind Heart Festival: Charlotte’s Webb (U) Sat 12.45. Kind Heart Festival: Peaceable Kingdom: The Journey Home (12A) Sat 3.30. Kind Heart Festival: Carnage: Swallowing The Past (15) Sat 5.30. Kind Heart Festival: Okja (15) Sat 7.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sun 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film October 17.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Wife (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat & Sun 1.45, 4.45. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.15, 7.45; Mon 12.30, 2.45, 5.15; Tue 12.30, 2.45. Family Film Fun Screening: The Jungle Book (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Aida (Verdi) (12A) Sat 5.55. Horsham Film Society: Graduation (15) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Tue 10.30. Oscar Wilde Season: The Importance Of Being Earnest (12A) Tue 7.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): A Fantastic Woman (15) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): A Star is Born (15) Fri-Sun 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. Tehran Taboo (15) Fri, Sun & Tue 6.30; Sat 2.00, 6.30; Mon 2.00; Wed 1.15, 6.00; Thu 6.00. Black ’47 (15) Fri & Sun 8.30; Sat, Tue & Thu 6.15; Mon 8.45; Wed 1.45, 8.30. Skate Kitchen (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 4.15; Sun 1.45; Mon 3.30; Wed 3.45; Thu 4.00. Matangi Maya M.I.A. (18) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 8.45; Mon 5.45; Thu 8.30. The Wife (15) Fri, Sun & Wed 4.00, 6.15; Sat & Tue 4.00, 8.30; Mon 4.15, 6.30; Thu 3.30, 8.30. Alice In Wonderland (PG) Sat 11.00, 1.30; Sun 11.15; Relaxed Sun 11.30. Spartacus (PG) Sun 2.00. Halloween (15) Wed 8.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): King Of Thieves (15) Mon, Wed & Thu 3.45, 6.05, 8.20; Tue 2.15, 4.30. Oscar Wilde: The Importance Of Being Earnest (12A) Tue 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Isle Of Dogs (PG) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): A Star Is Born (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 3.20, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 1.15, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.00, 6.15, 8.25; Sat 10.45, 12.45, 1.05, 3.10, 6.15, 8.25; Sun 11.45, 1.25, 3.30, 6.15, 8.25; Tue 1.15, 6.15, 8.25; Thu 2.10, 6.15, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. The Wife (15) Fri & Mon 2.10, 6.25; Sat 4.00; Sun 1.00, 6.25; Tue 3.15; Wed 4.00, 8.30; Thu 5.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. King Of Thieves (15) Fri & Mon 4.00, 8.35; Sat 1.30; Sun 8.35; Tue 4.00; Wed 2.10, 6.00; Thu 2.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Incredibles 2 (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Aida (12A) Sat 5.55. Glyndebourne On Tour: Der Rosenkavalier (12A) Sun 2.30. Oscar Wilde Live: The Importance Of Being Earnest (12A) Tue 7.15. Opera Australia: La Bohème (12A) Thu 7.45.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Star Is Born (15) Fri 12.45, 2.30, 5.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.05, 2.55, 5.45, 8.00; Mon, Tue & Thu 11.30, 2.30, 5.20, 8.00; Wed 2.30, 5.20, 8.10. Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Fri 12.20, 4.00, 6.10, 8.15; Sat & Sun 10.45, 12.30, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Mon 2.05, 4.05, 6.20, 8.15; Tue & Thu 11.45, 1.50, 4.00, 6.10, 8.15; Wed 11.45, 12.00, 3.15, 6.10, 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Venom (15) Mon 12.00. The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Sat & Sun 9.45, 12.45. Venom (15) Fri 12.15, 2.45, 5.25, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.20, 5.25, 8.15; Mon 12.15, 2.45, 5.25, 8.40; Tue-Thu 12.15, 2.45, 5.30, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Fri 12.10, 3.00; Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.00; Tue 10.15; Wed & Thu 12.00. A Simple Favor (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.40. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 12.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 12.45, 3.45. BlacKkKlansman (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly Screening: The House With A Clock In Its Walls (12A) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: A Star Is Born (15) Mon 11.00. Oscar Wilde Live: The Importance Of Being Earnest (12A) Tue 7.15.

