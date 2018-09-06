Escape the cold this winter with The Hawth’s amazing programme

Crawley’s Hawth is promising a new season that will give you lots of reasons to come in from the cold this winter.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “There’s music that will have you dancing in the aisles, dance that will take your breath away, moving musical theatre and a family pantomime that will make all your wishes come true, plus much more.

“There are three top class musicals to look forward to. Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers (Oct 16-20) returns to tell the tale of twin brothers separated at birth and Cilla The Musical (Nov 13-17) offers a spectacular and heart-warming insight into the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenager from Liverpool.

“Rounding off the musical magic will be Saturday Night Fever (Jan 15-19) starring Richard Winsor. Paying homage to the 1977 classic, this new stage version promises more drama, more music and hot new choreography.

“For those who love their musicals on screen and like to join in, we have Sing-a-Long-a Grease (Oct 13), where you can show off your vocal talents (or not) as much as you like and strut your stuff in your Pink Lady jacket.

“There’s more dance than you can shake a tutu at in the coming months as The Russian State Ballet present festive favourite The Nutcracker (Oct 30), there’s Cinderella in Hollywood (Nov 9 and 10) from English Youth Ballet, Sleeping Beauty (Dec 20-22) from Let’s All Dance and St Petersburg Ballet dance the popular Swan Lake (Jan 8).

“It’s not all ballet though. There’s the chance to feel the immense power and thunderous rhythms of Irish Dance in Emerald Storm (Oct 4) or how about The Dreamboys (Nov 22)? This is a chance to see the biggest-selling male strip group in the UK in their sexiest show to date.

“Comedy fans have lots to look forward to as always. Ross Noble returns with El Hablador (Oct 2); Britain’s Got Talent golden buzzer act Daliso Chaponda (Oct 13) brings his new show, What The African Said… to the Studio; Felicity Ward will be Busting a Nut (Nov 1), while Zoe Lyons (Nov 30) talks about why she might just be An Entry Level Human and Jason Manford (Jan 30) is back again with Muddle Class.

“Music, as ever, has a large part to play in the programme. There are classical delights from the Russian State Symphony Orchestra (Oct 11) and The Hawth’s resident orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic (Sept 28) throughout the season. Award-winning British vocal group, Sons of Pitches present 100 Number One Hits; there are classics from The Gordon Campbell Big Band (Oct 21), soulful tunes from The Three Degrees (Oct 10) and tributes to Abba, The Beach Boys, The Carpenters, Whitney Houston and The Beatles. You can also expect the usual line up of fantastic Jazz, Blues and Americana too.

“Family fun runs through the coming months with a magical adaptation of Helen Stephens’ book, How to Hide a Lion (Oct 7), Three Little Pig Tails (Oct 27) is a new version of the classic story, and Little Star (Dec 11) is a perfect introduction to theatre for ages 6-18 months, proving you are never too young to experience theatre for the first time.”

Call 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.