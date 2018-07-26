Family festival reveals a magical, illuminated world in Horsham Park

As the excitement builds for the Enchanted Horsham Festival, visitors to Horsham Park are seeing the hive of activity taking place to transform parts of the park like never before.

For the first time ever, on July 27, 28 and 29, as dusk falls, five secret illuminated gardens will come to life.

Enchanted Horsham

Drawing inspiration from Horsham’s mystical history and folklore, Enchanted Horsham aims to unveil a world full of magic, wonder and beautiful illuminated creatures.

The park’s natural areas and buildings will play host to unicorns, dragon’s eggs and magical tales. Elegant illuminations, stunning projections, light shows, performances and music will combine with themed theatrical performances.

In the Dragon’s Egg Hatchery the glow of 24 dragon eggs will draw visitors in. If you listen carefully you should be able to hear the baby dragons dreaming while cocooned in their iridescent shells.

Visitors can then have their futures revealed by the Dragon Fortune Teller, hear songs from the Blacksmith Bard and meet the rare creatures in Professor Octavia’s Menagerie.

Enchanted Horsham

Through the swirling sounds and smoke, will you be the first to glimpse the fire dragon as she burns brightly in the centre of her maze?

Afterwards, you can visit the unicorn swathed in mist and light as she wanders through the Unicorn Grove. Appreciate the beauty of this creature and how legend shows her to be entwined with the powers of healing, freedom, power and speed.

Down at the Smuggler’s Pond the mermaid will be singing her tale of pirates and the bounty they claim as illuminated smugglers’ ships bob gently on the water. Beneath the surface you will be able to glimpse the water dragon as well.

Lastly, in the Mythical Garden, the secrets of Enchanted Horsham will be revealed in a huge and spectacular light projection on Park House. Using shapes, creatures and drawings created by local children, this extravaganza of changing light images aims to captivate your senses and imagination.

Open from 4pm to midnight, this summer wonderland is full of sights and sounds for all ages. Experience first-hand the street theatre and a vintage funfair, the dragon’s eye through VR headsets, belly dancers, fortune tellers and family activities, along with a market celebrating local lifestyle and fashion, global street food and drink.

You can also be inspired by a myriad of performers, acrobats, jugglers, LED hoopers, trapeze artists and magicians in the neon circus tent as you put your circus skills to the test and dance at the silent disco.

To find out more or buy tickets visit www.enchantedhorsham.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.