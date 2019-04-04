Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester

The 2019 Festival of Chichester promises a four-week celebration of all that’s great and good about Chichester in a programme unveiled today.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “This will be our seventh festival, and we are thrilled at the programme that we have got lined up for you, a clean sweep of all the brilliant talents that are based in and around Chichester – a line-up so fine that once again it has attracted some very big national and international names to come and join us this summer. Theatre, the spoken word, music in all its forms, cinema, walks, day trips, dance, books and all kinds of shows are all part of the merry mix in yet another very big year for the festival.

“We have got a full range of festival favourites coming back, the people we are delighted to see every year, but just as importantly, we have got plenty of festival first-timers – all part of the perfect showcase for the city.

“Once again, we are indebted to the fabulous financial support we have received from Chichester City Council and also the generous encouragement and backing we always receive from the Chichester Observer, the best place to keep up to date with all the fun we will be bringing you. We are also exceptionally grateful to our patron Dame Patricia Routledge, always so incredibly supportive of all that we do – so much so that, rightly, she will herself be one of our greatest and best-loved stars in this year’s festival.

“So dive in and explore all the superb events that we have got lined up for you. Come and support friends and family, but also try something new. Consider the festival a voyage of discovery – a great chance to expand your horizons without even having to leave Chichester.”

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith added: “This year’s festival is all set to be one of the biggest and most vibrant festivals in the south. We’ve been absolutely knocked out by the support that’s forthcoming from all quarters. It’s great to see our festival patron, Dame Patricia Routledge, giving a reading of Keats’ immortal Odes in the Cathedral in a special poetry and music evening.

“I’m particularly delighted with the musical programme we have on offer. From the wonderful headline concert at Chichester Cathedral, featuring brilliant violinist Harriet MacKenzie with her Celoniatus Ensemble performing musical takes on the seasons by Vivaldi and Piazzolla, to the final weekend concert by Oculi Ensemble, previewing their exciting Brahms programme before taking it to the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, there are rich pickings on offer. We’re thrilled to have a concert series in St John’s which includes the admired Hanover Band, the fabulous Minerva Ensemble and the brilliant Ensemble Reza.

"Our festival now stands comparison with the very best. It’s just as exciting in the other categories, with top authors like Victoria Hislop, Kate Mosse and Louis de Bernieres, folk stars Pete Coe and Mary Ann Kennedy, fantastic jazz musicians including Alan Barnes, Eduardo Niebla and Julian Stringle, brilliant exhibitions with a world-class showing of Ivon Hitchens’ masterpieces at Pallant, a stunning series of rock tribute concerts playing the timeless music of George Harrison, the Eagles, the Stones and Pink Floyd, award-winning poet Sean O’Brien at the Poetry & Jazz Café and stimulating theatre in their 40th anniversary year by the New Theatre Productions.”

This year’s festival is particularly strong musically.

The classical programme includes:

June 15, 7.30pm, An Evening With Chichester City Band; June 16, 1-2pm, Bach Solo Cello Suites, 3 And 5, Pavlos Carvalho; Sunday, June 16, 3pm. Chichester Sinfonietta; Monday, June 17, 7.30pm. West Sussex Guitar Club; Tuesday, June 18, 7.30pm. Piacere String Quartet; Friday, June 21, 12 noon, The Hanover Band Chamber Ensemble and the Consone Quartet; Friday, June 21, 7.30pm. All That Malarkey; Saturday, June 22, 2.30pm. The Parnassian Ensemble; Saturday, June 22, 1pm. Minerva Ensemble; Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm. The Chichester Singers; Saturday June 22, 8pm; drinks from 7.30pm, Chantry Quire; Thursday, June 27, 7.30pm. Harriet Mackenzie; Saturday, June 29, 3pm. ~The Piatti String Quartet; Wednesday, July 3, 7.30pm The Chichester Chorale; Thursday, July 4, 12.30pm. Jacquelyn Fugelle Song Recital; Thursday, July 4, 1.10pm. International piano: Victor Ryabchikov; Thursday, July 4, 3-4pm. Pearls Of The Guitar, Linda Kelsall-Barnett; Friday, July 5, 7.30pm. Angela Zanders Piano Recital; Saturday, July 6, 12 noon -1pm. Bogdan Vacarescu (violin) & Julian Jacobson (piano): Saturday, July 6, 7.30pm. St Richard Singers; Sunday, July 7, 6pm. The Consort Of Twelve; Monday, July 8, 7.30pm. Una Danza Para Violeta; Tuesday, July 9, 1.10pm. Alessandra Pompili and Einar Johannesson; Wednesday, July 10, 7.30pm. Bibi Heal, & Amanda Cook.

The jazz, blues, folk, world, rock category includes: Saturday, June 15, 7.30pm. Monarchy – The Ultimate Tribute To Queen; Saturday, June 15, 8pm. Simply Dan! The Music Of Steely Dan; Sunday, June 16, 7.30pm. Plastikes Karekles; Friday, June 21, 7.30pm. The Ed Goodale Band; Friday, June 21, 8pm. Ruby & The Revelators; Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm. Wish We Were Pink Floyd; Sunday, June 23, 8pm. Eduardo Niebla Experience; Tuesday, June 25, 7.30pm. Poetry & Jazz Café with Sean O’Brien; Friday, June 28, 7.30pm. The Music Of Love In The Harbour By Danielle Morgan/John Merrigan; Friday, June 28, 7.45pm. Alan Barnes And Bruce Adams Sextet; Friday, June 28, 8pm. The Music Of George Harrison Live; Saturday, June 29, 7.30pm. The Alter Eagles; Saturday, June 29, 7.30pm. Acoustic Guitar Double Bill, Geoff Robb And Rob Johnston; Thursday, July 11, 8pm. Cellophane Flowers – The Beatles Revisited; Friday, July 12, 7.30pm. Abba’s Angels; Saturday, July 13, 7.30pm, The Rolling Tones.

New Theatre Productions at West Dean Gardens will be offering Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by John Hyatt and Tons Of Money by Will Evans plus Valentine, adapted By Alan Ayckbourn, directed By Barbara MacWhirter.