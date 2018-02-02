Finding the fun in science

Brighton Science Festival is the half-term attraction running from February 10-18.

Spokesman Tim Carter said: “In our 13th festival, we are going to bring some good luck to the children who visit us over February half-term holiday. Over the nine days, Brighton will be awash with 10,000 young people and parents, crowding into back rooms of bars, theatres, university buildings and cafes, all keen and curious. We aim to bring answers to their questions.

“We fill half term with bright sparks, hoping they will light fires in the young minds. 150 bright, sparky workshop leaders will fill the week; 10,000 young minds will come to be illuminated and inspired.

“Make slime just after breakfast, do some computer programming through the morning, learn a magic trick over lunch, build a rocket in the afternoon and finish the day inside a giant soap-bubble. Just another day in Wonderland.

“In the year of Frankenstein (200 years since his monster was born) we have some monstrous fun for you, creating the spark of life using household appliances, evolving monsters through the random selections of evolution, dictating Frankenstein’s adventures in a theatrical challenge or dissecting a real heart, exactly like in Mary Shelley’s masterpiece which was inspired by the early experiments into that new-fangled scientific invention: electricity.

“Our brochures are sent to every one of the children in Sussex (85,000 of them) through their schools, and the online experience will give complete information so that a day up in town can be easily sorted and the whole family will have a great day out

“The festival is focused on young people (seven–14 year-olds) and their parents and grandparents, to provide not science with a bit of fun as garnish, but a whole carnival of fun, with the science snuck in.

“The organisers of the festival have a bigger picture: through the year they travel to youth clubs and community centres throughout Sussex, giving small demonstrations and talks to small groups. They visit these same areas with Pocket Science, a science funfair for up to 300 visitors, they visit schools with fun workshops and talks, and they create a programme of popular science for older students and adults.”

Among the events this year are Bright Sparks – Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11: “Nobody can overestimate the wonder of Bright Sparks. A fairground of magical delights, without a single drop of magic. Fact-based magic? Yes, indeed! The average stay for children is two hours and many stay for three or four. The facts speak for themselves: it’s magic! Each step around Bright Sparks takes them to another marvel: reptiles give way to automatons, and wind tunnels nudge up against earthquakes.”