Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this winter? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Horsham store holds third Star Wars day

Star Wars characters are heading to Horsham town centre to help raise charity funds this weekend.

Gobsmack Comics is holding its third annual Star Wars day, known as Force February, in Swan Walk on Saturday (February 2) at 10am.

Owner Drew Dewsall is inviting visitors to dress up as their favourite figures and give money to the Springboard Project.

He said: “The aim is to give the people of Horsham something different to do. Last year we raised nearly £800. We have got a lot more costumers coming this year.”

Drew, a lifelong Star Wars fan, said that visitors to the shop can expect to see Chewbacca, as well as stormtroopers, snowtroopers, jedi and Princess Leia, all in movie quality costumes.

Horsham based cosplay group Iconic Legion will provide most of the costumed characters at the event. Gobsmack will also be offering money off Star Wars goods.

The picture (left) is from the 2017 Star Wars day.

Beat-boxing, rap and more at interactive music event

Ollie Heath – Let’s Make Music is at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, on Thursday, February 21.

The event is an educational, interactive school holiday activity aimed at children and their families.

Ollie, a qualified teacher and professional musician who uses rap and rhyme effectively, will lead the audience with activities that involve beat-boxing and rhythmic techniques.

By the end, the entire audience will have the chance to collectively ‘Make Music!’

This is a Horsham District Year of Culture Event.

The show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £15.

Call the box office on 01403 750220.

Learn about the River Adur, from source to sea

The next meeting of Beeding and Bramber Local History Society takes place on Wednesday (February 6).

Geoffrey Mead will give a talk about the River Adur from Source to Sea.

This starts at 7.45pm in the Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding.

Geoffrey has given several talks to the society before and all the members are looking forward to this one.

Non-members are welcome to attend the lecture for £3.

Refreshments will be available and there is free parking in the car park opposite the hall.

See the full 2019 programme online at upperbeeding-pc.gov.uk.

Kids can get creative at Squire’s this half-term

Children can paint an owl or fox money box at Squire’s Garden Centres this February Half Term.

February 18-22 sees the return of the popular Create & Grow workshops and there’s no need to book a session in advance.

Visitors can just turn up on the day anytime between 10am and 4pm.

The workshops cost £4.75 per child and will take place at Squires in Crawley and Washington.

Children can also enjoy a free Butterfly Trail competition around the centre to learn the names of different types of butterfly, and a free Spring Garden colour by numbers competition.

Visit www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk.

