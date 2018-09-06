Four of the best from the UK’s comedy circuit at The Grasshopper in Crawley

Comedy Beats are back at The Grasshopper in Crawley on Friday, September 7, with their regular monthly offering, promising “four of the very finest comedians from the UK comedy circuit.”

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “This star-studded line-up will mark the beginning of our fourth year of putting on shows. When we started I never thought the company would expand as quickly as it has.

“For quite a while now the comedians have been saying our bills rival those at the best comedy clubs in the country. Since our last show at The Grasshopper we have been approached by a venue in central London. They had heard about the work we were doing in Crawley and the surrounding areas and they have now asked us to put on some gigs for them between October and February 2019.

“It certainly is an exciting time at Comedy Beats.”

Opening the September show will be Robert White, who came second in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Mark said: “He is a musical comedian and this time around he will be coming direct from The Edinburgh Festival where he will have been doing hour long shows almost every night for the best part of a month. He has done two shows for us since his appearances on BGT and both of them were sell-outs.

“Opening the show is the UK’s only blind comedian Chris McCausland. His TV breakthrough, in comedy, came in January this year with his first performance on Live At The Apollo. Younger audience members or parents of a certain age will recognise him from playing Rudi the market trader on the Cbeebies show Me Too!”

The closing act is Andrew Bird, who has been tour support for Lee Hurst and Rhod Gilbert. The compere will be Jarred Christmas.

Doors open 7pm. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £5 in advance or £10 on the door and can be purchased from the venue or from www.comedybeats.com.

