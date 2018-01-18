George IV takes on the forces of nature to build his Pavilion

Something Underground Theatre Company bring The Silent Stream to Brighton’s Rialto Theatre on Sunday, January 21.

Written and performed by Jonathan Brown, it was the winner of Best New Play, Brighton Fringe 2012, and winner of Best Male Performer, Brighton Fringe 2013.

Jonathan said: “The Silent Stream is a one-man show telling the true story of how George IV patronised the town, partook of the town’s women, fathered unwanted children and engaged in a battle to wrestle the land, on which he wished to build, from the forces of nature.

“It is set in early 1800s Brighton where The Prince Regent has taken a fancy to the town, to Dr Russell’s sea-water cure, to Maria Fitzherbert, and against an old underground stream that threatens his scheme to build his Pavilion. Unbeknownst to him, the ancient river has its allies in the underworld, and George finds himself caught up in adventures that his father considers unholy in a bid to find out what wisdom his own unbidden children have to tell him.”

Jonathan added: “It’s great that people can visit the Pavilion free one week and come hear the story of its making the next. Personally, as a confirmed republican, playing The Prince Regent, as a multifaceted character who is both hedonistic, riotously funny but also misunderstood, dark and full of contradictions, is both an excellent lark and, oddly, a very emotional experience.”

Visit www.rialtotheatre.co.uk to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.