Giovanni Pernice is ready to send pulses soaring in Crawley

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, who reached the finals of the hit show with his celebrity partner Debbie McGee, has kicked off his UK and Ireland tour Born to Win.

He’s aiming to raise the temperature and send pulses soaring, and he’s bringing his hot new show to Crawley’s Hawth on Monday, July 16 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “After the huge success of his debut tour, Dance Is Life in 2017, Giovanni is extremely happy to be back out on the road with Born to Win, in a show he says is ‘even bigger and even better!’

“And the audiences definitely seem to agree.

“Born to Win tells the story of Giovanni’s life, from growing up in Sicily and learning to dance to his time on the hit BBC TV show, and features the hot Paso Doble, the sexy Salsa, the gorgeous Viennese Waltz, and the passionate Rumba, to name just a few.

“The show, headlined by Giovanni, sees the return of his leading lady Luba Mushtuk – dancer and assistant choreographer on Strictly Come Dancing, and Dancing with Stars Ireland, professionals – Kai Widdrington, Giulia Dotta, Curtis Pritchard and Emily Barker, who all starred in Dance is Life.

“They are joined by Stephen Vincent and Kylee Brown, who have both performed around the world in the phenomenal stage show Burn The Floor.”

Tickets cost £32 (premium seats £52). Call the box office on 01293 553636.

