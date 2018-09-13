Hailsham Theatres offer a musical tribute to the heroes who saved our nation

Hailsham Theatres present Oh! What a Lovely War at Summerheath Hall, Hailsham, from Thursday to Saturday, September 20-22.

The first world war musical by Joan Littlewood has been revived to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

The show is part of the Hailsham Arts Festival, which runs until September 23.

A spokesperson said: “This revival, directed Sam Elsby, is a riot of music and colour, but is also deeply moving and features some of the greatest songs from the First World War including ‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary’ and ‘Keep the Home Fires Burning’. With a cast of 18 and live music, pack up your troubles in your old kit bag and book now for this musical tribute to the men and women who saved our nation over 100 years ago.”

Tickets cost £10 from 01323 841414.

