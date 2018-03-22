HAODS presents Into The Woods at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham

Be careful what you wish for...unless you’re wishing for a fantastic fairy tale musical to come to the Horsham stage next month.

Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (HAODS) presents Into The Woods at The Capitol from Tuesday to Saturday, April 17-21.

From left: Lisa Falkner, Rachel Farrant, Jack Stone, Chris Dale, Roz Hall and Rebecca Maynard

Once upon a time, in a faraway kingdom there lived a host of fairy tale characters in a land where stories collide and we find out what happens after ‘happily ever after’.

This musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine features enchanting songs and a story that’s packed with adventure.

The journey begins as a childless baker and his wife set out to undo a spell put on them by the witch next door.

To lift her curse and have the child they so long for, they must bring her four things: a cow as white as milk, a cape as read as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold. Along the way their story becomes tangled with other classic storybook characters, each on their own mission: Cinderella, Jack (and a beanstalk), Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and not one but two handsome princes.

But just when you think they’ve all found their ‘happily ever after’ and all the story is complete the plot twists and the adventure must continue!

Musical lovers are invited to join HAODS on a journey through a fantastical fairy tale world where everything gets turned on its head, lessons are learned, and people find out what happens after a wish has come true.

Director Yvonne Chadwell says: “Into the Woods has proved to be Sondheim’s most performed musical, partly because of its haunting music and clever lyrics, which are an essential part of the story telling, and partly because it is more than just a musical version of several of these well-known fairy tales. It reflects on the personal and family relationships of the characters as they journey through the woods.

“The woods in fairy tales are, according to some writers ‘the place where inner darkness is confronted and where uncertainty is resolved about who one is’. Having faced their fears and worked collectively, most of our characters return from the woods wiser and more rounded people.

“Or are they...?

“With Andy Payne as musical director and David Hall and myself as artistic directors, this show is sure to delight (and challenge) the audience as it has the cast.”

Into The Woods is not only a Tony Award winning musical but also a recent hit Disney film.

The show will be performed on Tuesday to Friday evenings at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2pm and a Saturday evening performance at 7pm.

Tickets are disappearing like magic so theatregoers are advised to book as soon as possible. Call The Capitol box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

HAODS has been entertaining the audiences of Horsham for over 60 years.

For more information about the group go to www.haods.co.uk or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

