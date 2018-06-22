Heart Radio breakfast presenter Nicola Hume confirmed for Horsham pantomime

This year’s Horsham panto is set to have a lot of Heart thanks to its recent addition to the cast.

The Capitol has confirmed that Heart Radio breakfast presenter Nicola Hume will star as Fairy Good Heart in this year’s show, Sleeping Beauty.

A spokesperson said: “Nicola Hume is the female voice on Heart Breakfast.

“She’s proudly worked alongside Tom and Jack, waking up Sussex and Surrey every weekday morning for the past five years. You may also spot her talking tech and cars with Stuff Mag and Whatcar Mag on their YouTube channels.

“She moved to Horsham three years ago and absolutely loves it here!

“After watching The Capitol Panto every year for the last few years, she’s so excited to be part of the cast this year, and The Capitol is very excited to have her.

“As Fairy Good Heart, Nicola will be spreading Christmas cheer and sprinkling fairy dust in Horsham from Friday, December 14, to December to Sunday, January 6.

“If Nicola’s breakfast show is anything to go by, Sleeping Beauty is sure to be a whole lot of fun for all the family.”

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty are now on sale at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or on 01403 750220.

