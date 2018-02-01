Henfield Theatre Company wins big with Billy Liar

Henfield Theatre Company is looking forward to honours glory.

As spokesman Martin Love explains: “The play Billy Liar, staged by the Henfield Theatre Company in October 2017, has won multiple awards from prestigious bodies in the world of amateur theatre.

“In December members of the cast and production team went along to the Oscars-style awards evening held by the Brighton and Hove Arts Council at the BHASVIC Hall in Hove. They were delighted to leave the event with a certificate for Best Costume Design, an award to their director Ann Atkins for Best Director and, the icing on the cake, The Bea Waters Challenge Cup for Best Overall Production – all presented for Billy Liar.

“But this week the Henfield Theatre Company had another surprise; the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, NODA, the body representing amateur theatre nationwide, has awarded them their Accolade of Excellence for Billy Liar.

“There will be a presentation of the award on Sunday, March 18, at the Playhouse Theatre in Whitstable, North Kent.

“The Henfield Theatre Company stages at least four productions each year and a fifth one on alternate years. That production is an open-air play in July, usually a Shakespeare, and 2018 is one of those years. The play on this occasion will be The Merry Wives of Windsor.

“Each year there is a family musical or panto in January, a play in March, a big musical production in May and another play in October.

“The next productions to look out for will be the slick comedy, Confusions, by Alan Ayckbourn, at The Henfield Hall from March 15-17 and the zany musical, Little Shop of Horrors, by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, at the same venue from May 16-19.”

The Henfield Theatre Company formed in 1999 with the merger of the Henfield Players and the Henfield Choral and Operatic Society. The Henfield Players were founded in 1929 while the Choral and Operatic Society had its origins as far back as 1886.

Visit www.henfieldtheatrecompany.com to find out more.

